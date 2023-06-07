Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea should be expected to sign a new deal at Old Trafford after resisting the temptation to move to Saudi Arabia, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to keep the Red Devils’ top players at the club during the summer transfer window.

Man Utd contract news – David de Gea

According to journalist Pablo Parra (via the Daily Express), a move to Saudi Arabia does not appeal to de Gea, who currently has the offer of a contract extension at Manchester United on the table.

The £375,000 per-week earner’s current deal with the Red Devils is due to expire this summer, attracting the interest of clubs across the Middle East.

But the £18.9m signing is happy to stop where he is, with Parra telling Radio MARCA: “Saudi Arabia is now thinking of signing David de Gea. He wants to stay at Manchester United.”

However, Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United fans won’t cry if de Gea leaves Old Trafford alongside Harry Maguire this summer.

But the journalist has claimed that the stopper’s resistance to a big money move to Saudi Arabia hints that he is set to put pen to paper on a new deal with United, even if it means he’ll be taking a pay cut.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and de Gea?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “De Gea is one of the very few players to have had the lure of Saudi Arabia and the millions it brings put in front of him and not taken it.

“These deals on the table in Saudi are insane. It's the sort of money these players are never going to be offered again, and most will take it.

“So, it is interesting De Gea has not been tempted. We should expect that Man United contract will surely soon be signed.”

What next for Man Utd and de Gea?

With de Gea’s contract likely to be wrapped up, ten Hag and his recruitment staff can focus on adding to their squad as we head into the summer transfer window.

For the 45-cap Spain international, a new deal would provide clarity over his future as he looks to compete to remain as the number one option between the sticks at Old Trafford, having made 545 appearances for the club, keeping 190 clean sheets in that time.

And with Nottingham Forest set to sign Dean Henderson imminently, United need de Gea to keep their roster of goalkeepers at a healthy level.

Therefore, de Gea’s new deal can only be a positive for the Red Devils as the club look towards an exciting new era under ten Hag.