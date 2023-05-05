Manchester United signing Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is going to be difficult, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The forward is being linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Jones has described the finances around him as "extortionate", making a deal extremely tricky.

Man United transfer news — Neymar

According to The Sun, United will try to sign Neymar if Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani's bid to buy the club is successful.

The Red Devils are not the only Premier League outfit who have been linked with the Brazilian, though.

Last month, the Daily Mirror reported that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly held a meeting earlier this year about Neymar's availability and could revisit things again in the summer.

However, with the Blues failing to qualify for the Champions League this season, it may be difficult to convince Neymar to move to Stamford Bridge. The 31-year-old is currently valued at around £62m by Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Neymar and Man United?

Jones doesn't think United will be able to sign Neymar in the next transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I just think it's so difficult to make this happen. I mean, the financing that's attached to Neymar is extortionate. He earns something like €30m a season. He's on a contract that runs for a couple more years at PSG.

"Look, I know there's going to be intrigue around him and Chelsea have had interest in him, of course. Now there are links with United because of the pending takeover. I just really don't understand how this becomes a situation that opens up as actually doable."

Which other big-name players are Man United looking at?

Unsurprisingly, there's been a lot of talk about United targeting Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

Erik ten Hag needs to sign a new number nine after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure and Kane's contract is running down. It means Spurs could be forced to sell him this summer.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England captain is United's top target, so perhaps this is one that could happen.

There's also been speculation about the club potentially moving for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martínez, with Football Insider claiming that they see him as an alternative to Kane.

All in all, it seems unlikely that United will be able to sign Neymar in the next transfer window. But if they do end up landing a forward of his calibre, as well as Kane or Martínez, then that's some attack Ten Hag could have at Old Trafford in the 2023/24 campaign.