Manchester United signing Adrien Rabiot looks 'more attractive' the longer the takeover saga drags on, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Frenchman could also become a bigger target following a huge Saturday evening twist involving another target in Mason Mount with United switching attentions elsewhere, as per Sky Sports.

Manchester United transfer news - Adrien Rabiot

Despite finishing the season with a disappointing FA Cup final defeat to rivals Manchester City, there were plenty of positives for ten Hag to look back on following his first season in the Premier League.

Having achieved a top-four finish at a canter in the end, United backed up the League Cup triumph they enjoyed earlier in the season with qualification back into the Champions League.

With the taste of things now, ten Hag and Co. have already set about looking to bolster their squad for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, with Mason Mount highlighted as a priority target for the Red Devils.

However, there are also suggestions that United could look to spring a move for the soon-to-be out-of-contract Rabiot, whose £149,000-per-week deal with Juventus expires at the end of the month.

According to Fabrizio Romano's column for Caught Offside, United have met with Rabiot's representatives to discuss a move to Manchester.

But while he would be a respected addition, Jones believes the takeover situation could stunt United's progress elsewhere in the transfer market.

What has Dean Jones said about Rabiot joining United?

Admitting that Rabiot, much like other recent signings, is a professional operator, transfer insider Jones worries the takeover saga could halt some of United's summer plans.

On the current situation, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously Cristiano Ronaldo was there as the ultimate professional athlete. Last season when they looked at loans, getting Marcel Sabitzer in, he's got such a strong standing within the game and such an understanding of how things should be that he'll have high motivation levels for himself.

"And Rabiot will just have high expectations wherever he goes of what should be achieved, so I think that the longer this drags on with the United takeover, the more attractive Rabiot looks on a free transfer.”

What would Rabiot add to the United ranks?

Experience, and plenty of it. Across his professional career, Rabiot has been no stranger to success, with the Frenchman having lifted seven league titles.

It's that sort of addition which could help transform the United dressing room from a place filled with 'nearly men', to one capable of competing for the Premier League.

Granted, it isn't the marquee name that most United fans will be hoping for this summer, but given Rabiot's versatility in midfield, there are few better options out there.

Boasting over 400 appearances in club football, the French-born star is a canny operator and would immediately elevate United's current midfield options.