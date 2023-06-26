Manchester United still have a high chance of securing the signature of Mason Mount, despite seeing a trio of bids rejected by Chelsea, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mount has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, with United considered the front-runner in the race to sign him.

Manchester United transfer news - Mason Mount

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mount will leave Chelsea and the only question is whether that is this summer or next.

The Italian reporter told his 16.1 million Twitter followers that the English midfielder has no plans to sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge and will either depart the club this summer or in 12 months' time.

Mount has just one year remaining on his £80,000-per-week contract at Chelsea and has so far shown no desire to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

It had led to United submitting three bids for the Portsmouth-born star, with the latest worth a reported £55 million, plus an extra £5 million in negotiated bonuses (Sky Sports).

All three bids were rejected by Chelsea, with reports suggesting the west Londoners value Mount's services well over £60 million.

However, despite claims United would walk away from the deal, it is hinted that Chelsea have sent a counteroffer of £58 million plus £7 million in add-ons, while inviting the Red Devils hierarchy to meet for face-to-face talks instead.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Mount to United?

Admitting United remained in the hunt for Mount, Sky Sports reporter Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "There is an expectation in some quarters that the Mount deal will still probably get over the line. If you think about Chelsea wanting to meet face-to-face, it would imply that Mason Mount wants to go there.

"He's not going to sign a new contract and Chelsea have got to be careful. As I've explained to you before, if they continue to say no, and Mason Mount doesn't want to go anywhere but United, yet they go elsewhere, Chelsea could risk losing him for free.

"He could now go on to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside England in January, or leave for nothing the following summer, so I think something will have to give at some point in this window with regard to Mount.”

Who might United turn to if they don't get Mount?

Late last week there were reports that United had started exploring the possibility of a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo instead.

That's according to a report in The Telegraph, which suggests United could drop their interest in Mount, should Chelsea refuse to lower their demands.

Elsewhere, it's claimed by MailOnline that Romeo Lavia has also emerged as a potential United target, with the midfielder expected to leave Southampton this summer.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all eyeing up a move for the Belgian, who has just one season of Premier League football under his belt.

Regardless, it appears United are keen to keep their options open, with the onus now on Chelsea to decide whether they want to cash-in on Mount this summer, or risk losing him for nothing next.