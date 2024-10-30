Manchester United and Sporting CP are advancing in negotiations over manager Ruben Amorim and a deal could be completed by Sunday "at the latest", according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds have made the Portuguese coach their top target to replace Erik Ten Hag as boss at Old Trafford, with the Dutch coach sacked after two-and-a-half years in charge following a defeat to West Ham at the weekend which left the team languishing in 14th place in the Premier League after nine games - their worst start ever to a Premier League season.

39-year-old Amorim is keen on the move and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that he has already verbally agreed to take over as manager, but talks with Sporting have been ongoing about when he would start and the compensation to be paid.

Man Utd and Sporting Close to Amorim Agreement

Deal could be completed on Sunday

Reports in Portugal suggested that Amorim has a 30-day notice period in his contract and that Man United would have to pay more than the £8.3m release clause to appoint him immediately. Journalist Duncan Castles reported that the current Primera Liga champions and leaders expected the former Braga boss to be in charge up until the next international break in November.

However, writing on his personal X account, Sky Sports journalist Plettenberg reports that a move is edging closer with the two clubs in ongoing talks over an agreement that could see Amorim complete a switch to Old Trafford this weekend.

"Understand that all parties involved want to finalize the deal this week: Manchester United, Ruben Amorim and Sporting. "The discussions and negotiations are proceeding fairly and positively at this stage. Amorim to Man Utd, the deal could go through by Sunday at the latest. "In the background, Sporting is working at full speed on a successor for Amorim. One of the top candidates: João Pereira! Last details to be clarified."

Ruben Amorim's managerial record Matches 245 Won 175 Drawn 34 Lost 36 Goals scored 540 Goals against 215 Statistics correct as of 30/10/2024

Sources: Xavi Rejected Move Before Amorim Approach

Spaniard was the top target to replace Ten Hag

While a move for Amorim is now nearing completion, Man United initially wanted to hire former Barcelona boss Xavi as Ten Hag's replacement but were rejected by the Spaniard according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The legendary midfielder left his boyhood club in the summer after a public fallout with club president Joan Laporta, and has been out of work ever since.

Reports emerged that the 44-year-old tactician, who has won league titles in Qatar and Spain, was a top target for United chiefs to replace Ten Hag even before he was sacked. However, GMS sources have been informed that Xavi did not entertain the idea of heading to Manchester United when he was asked whether replacing ten Hag would be of interest, and that decision played a crucial role in Sporting head coach Amorim being pinpointed as the ideal candidate.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 30/10/2024.