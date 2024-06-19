Highlights A potential transfer deal between Manchester United and Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice is off due to shared club ownership.

Todibo's advanced talks with United have been halted by UEFA's ruling, preventing a move to Old Trafford.

Todibo will stay at Nice until winter window at least, as both clubs owned by INEOS and competing in Europe led to deal being blocked.

Manchester United's transfer plans been have hit with an abrupt sucker punch as the Red Devils aim to sign a centre-back ahead of the new campaign - with reports suggesting that a deal to bring OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo is off due to INEOS owning both clubs, with UEFA vetoing any deal due to the duo being in European competitions.

Todibo has been a star for the French outfit ever since his move to the French Riviera, prompting United to reportedly enter advanced talks for his services. But that won't be a possibility any longer with the governing body blocking any move.

Jean-Clair Todibo: Transfer News Latest

The star will remain in Nice until someone else makes a move

The report by Fabrizio Romano states that a deal to take Todibo to Old Trafford is currently off - and highly unlikely - due to UEFA ruling.

The post claims that talks were advanced with the parties for months, with both teams keen to do a deal - but with Nice and United both being owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS and qualifying for European football, there has been no green light from the continent's governing body and as it stands, that deal is off completely.

Todibo would have been in line for a move to United had they failed to beat rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final last month, subsequently qualifying for Europe as a result of their win under the famous arch; but with the victory against their local enemy, the deal will have to be put on hold until the winter transfer window at the earliest.

Jean-Clair Todibo's Ligue 1 statistics - Nice squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =6th Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =1st Clearances Per Game 3.1 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Blocks Per Game 0.5 =2nd Match rating 6.87 =5th

Other targets have been sought-after, including Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton. The Red Devils reportedly made a £35million bid for the Toffees man which was branded 'insulting' and rejected out of hand and whilst it remains to be seen if the club will return for the one-time England cap, any move having failed for Todibo could see them return with a higher offer for the former Carlisle United youngster.

Elsewhere, Leny Yoro of Lille has been linked though any move taking the youngster to the Theatre of Dreams seems a long way off.

Multi Club Ownership Poses Problems

United and Nice cannot transfer players with each other

This is the first instance of multi-club ownership posing mass problems when it comes to securing transfer deals between two clubs.

Manchester City are the main club that own multiple sides, including Girona, Troyes, Melbourne City and New York City across the world; whilst others such as Chelsea and Strasbourg, Aston Villa and Vitoria Guimares, and Brighton's partnership with Union Saint-Gilloise could pose potential problems down the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jim Ratcliffe bought Nice in 2019.

Todibo will now have to wait for offers from elsewhere if he is to make the move away from the Allianz Riviera following four years of solid service in Ligue 1 for the south coast side - with United unable to make the move for him.

Raphael Varane has left the club on a free transfer after his three-year spell and United may have to sign two centre-backs should Victor Lindelof decide to leave the club over a lack of playing time. Jonny Evans, however, could be in line for a new contract.

