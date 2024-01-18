Highlights Manchester United's chances of signing Karim Benzema in January are slim, as transfer insider Dean Jones reveals.

Rasmus Hojlund's slow start at United has led to speculation that Erik ten Hag could push for another striker signing this month.

Benzema is said to want a return to Europe following a so-far unsuccessful move to Saudi Arabia, but the likelihood of him signing for United is small.

Manchester United's chances of signing Karim Benzema in the January window remain slim, despite the Red Devils' desire to land a recognised centre-forward to help assist the development of Rasmus Hojlund this month, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It's less than six months since Man United spent big on Hojlund's signature, with the Danish international having returned just two Premier League goals from the £72 million investment so far. It's deemed a cause for concern inside the United dressing room, which has led to suggestions Erik ten Hag could push for yet another striker signing before transfer deadline day on February 1st.

United looking for Hojlund support after stuttering start

It hasn't been the fairytale start to life at United Hojlund would've hoped for, as despite an impressive scoring record in the Champions League, his side were dumped out of the competition in the group stage. But it's been in the Premier League where the arrival from Atalanta has struggled the most, with it taking him until late December to net his first league goal in England.

Rasmus Hojlund - 2023/24 Premier League stats Matches 16 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0 All stats via Transfermarkt

That was followed up by another rasping strike in the recent 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, with it looking like he might've turned a corner with his form. It's just as well too, as before that Hojlund had been looking out of sorts in attack for United, and across the first half of the season had picked up the unwanted statistic of having missed nine big chances.

While he will be hoping to kick on in the second half of the campaign, Hojlund might have more competition for minutes, should United's transfer wish be granted.

United on lookout for new striker to boost Hojlund's performances

It was reported earlier on in the transfer window that United were keen to add yet another striker to their ranks, despite having signed Hojlund as their long-term centre-forward during the summer. The Daily Mail revealed in early January that Erik ten Hag was keen to sign a number-nine with experience, who wasn't necessarily going to start every match, but one who would be able to make an impact elsewhere.

A whole host of names had been mentioned, with Timo Werner (before his move to Spurs), Thomas Muller, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serhou Guirassy having all been linked to an Old Trafford switch. But now, with the January transfer window approaching the business end, Benzema is the latest striker to be mooted.

United are among the clubs in Europe Benzema is being linked with, but despite the profile appearing to match what United are after, talk of a move has since been shut down.

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about the chances of Benzema signing for United during the January window, transfer insider Jones laughed off the possibility of it happening, insisting the Red Devils will have to look elsewhere. Hinting the Greater Manchester outfit doesn't have the financial power to sanction a deal like that this month, the reliable reporter believes Benzema to United is somewhat of a non-starter.

On the current state of play at Old Trafford, Jones revealed:

“It’s a nice narrative to be opening up in a window that's been pretty dead so far. To have a player like Karim Benzema, potentially trying to push for a move definitely is a reason for excitement, especially if you're a fan. “Let's be honest, I mean, if you're a Man United fan who thinks that Benzema might land at Old Trafford then I'm afraid you're mistaken. It's virtually impossible that United are going to sign a striker of such calibre and value in this window.”

Off-pitch additions expected at Old Trafford

Alongside the pursuit for new January additions, it's also suggested that United are hard at work trying to identify the ideal off-pitch additions too. It comes after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority takeover was confirmed last month, with attention having now switched to appointing key operatives to behind-the-scenes roles.

Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are pushing ahead with plans to secure the ambitious appointment of current Newcastle United sporting director, Dan Ashworth. It's suggested by the Italian journalist that Ashworth is United's 'top target' with Ratcliffe keen to pry him away from St. James' Park as soon as possible.

Romano did reiterate that while Ashworth is being considered for the job, he is still focused on his role at Newcastle, with no concrete suggestion as to where his future lies having been made just yet. But it's clear to see that Ratcliffe and Co. aren't hanging around at Old Trafford, as they look to revolutionise the behind-scenes operations for United.