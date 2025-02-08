Manchester United might have a deal in place to hand Ruben Amorim a reunion with his former Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

Gyokeres and Amorim were a match made in heaven during the latter's reign at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, and it was the Portuguese coach who signed the Swedish frontman from Coventry City in July 2023. The 26-year-old bagged 22 goals in 20 Liga Portugal games and became one of Europe's most potent goalscorers while working together.

Manchester United will head into next summer's transfer window with an onus on signing a new centre-forward despite Joshua Zirkzee's arrival from Bologna for £36.5 million. The Dutch attacker has struggled in front of goal with three goals in 24 league games, while Rasmus Hojlund, who arrived from Atalanta for £72 million two summers ago, has been heavily criticized for his poor output of two goals in 19 league games.

Manchester United Look Likely To Sign Viktor Gyokeres

Delaney explained the club's stance over Marcus Rashford following Aston Villa loan

Marcus Rashford was Manchester United's high-profile departure in the January transfer window, joining Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season. The English forward is set to return to Old Trafford in the summer, but a permanent exit looks inevitable given Amorim has refused to play him since mid-December and the broken relationship between the pair.

Delaney claimed that Rashford's preference was to move to Barcelona, and while his loan move came as a surprise, the Red Devils' hierarchy backed Amorim's decision to offload the 27-year-old:

"It’s well known Marcus Rashford is angling for a move to Barcelona, but there was some surprise at one major club over his loan to Aston Villa as they were under the impression that he wanted to test himself abroad. Ruben Amorim had the full backing of the Manchester United hierarchy in offloading him."

A replacement didn't arrive at United during the January transfer window, and Delaney thinks this points towards a move for Gyokeres in the summer:

"The club did not replace him with any forward - but then it could be said they weren’t playing him anyway - and the thinking there is that Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is in place for the summer... Things can change, of course, but this was very much the noise at the end of the window.”

Viktor Gyokeres Statistics (Liga Portugal 2024-25) Appearances 20 Goals 22 Expected Goals (xG) 17.13 Scoring frequency 74min Goals per game 1.1 Ground duels won 4.3 (52%) Aerial duels won 1.3 (63%)

Amorim promised Sporting he wouldn't come for any of their players in January when asked about Gyokeres following him to Old Trafford in November. The Portuguese coach has now spent three months with United and has seen his side's glaring goalscoring problems, which he likely feels can be rectified by signing the 26-cap Sweden international.

Gyokeres also commented on the prospect of reuniting with Amorim in the Premier League, and his answer three months ago was 'I don't know'. The former Coventry City frontman, dubbed 'unstoppable' months ago, has long been expected to leave the Liga Portugal giants in the summer, and there is talk of United being able to sign him for less than his £83 million release clause.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 08/02/2025.

