Ruben Amorim is set to take charge of Sporting CP for their Primera Liga clash with Estrela Amadora on Friday night, but could travel to Manchester United over the weekend, according to Record.

The Red Devils have made their move to appoint the Portuguese coach as their new manager, replacing Erik Ten Hag who was sacked on Monday after yet another defeat against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Portuguese champions announced on Tuesday that United had made their move for Amorim, informing them that they would be willing to pay the 39-year-old's £8.3m release clause, but he was still in the dugout for Tuesday night's clash with Nacional which they won 3-1 thanks to two goals from Viktor Gyokeres.

Amorim Set to Stay at Sporting for Next Game

Van Nistelrooy could be in charge vs Chelsea

Speaking in his post-game press conference Amorim confirmed the interest from United also, but stopped short of confirming he would leave and said he would be working with the Sporting CP squad to prepare for their next fixture on Friday night.

Now, Portuguese outlet Record have revealed that their sources have shared the manager will be in charge for that game once again but he could then be set to make the move to Old Trafford over the weekend.

Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth are among a group of club chiefs who have travelled to Portugal to seal a deal with Sporting, with the hope of getting Amorim in before Sunday's Premier League clash with Chelsea, but that now seems to be highly unlikely to come to fruition.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon Record (2020-2024) Games 228 Wins 162 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored 502 Goals conceded 198 Points per game 2.27

With Amorim set to stay with Sporting for their next game too, it would be highly unlikely that the highly-rated coach would want to take charge of another game with a new team less than 48 hours later. That means Ruud van Nistelrooy is likely to be in charge for that game too, with the Dutch legend currently in interim charge and set to lead the team for their Carabao Cup clash with Leicester City on Wednesday night.

There are doubts about whether Van Nistelrooy will stay at the club once Amorim eventually joins, with reports in Portugal also claiming that Amorim is set to bring three members of his backroom staff with him to Carrington as part of the deal.

So far this season United have won just four games in all competitions. They have won just 11 Premier League games in the last 11 months, and have failed to win a fixture in European competition in over a year after three consecutive draws so far this season in the Europa League against FC Twente, FC Porto and Fenerbahce.

