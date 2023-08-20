Manchester United have made a sudden decision on goalkeeper Dean Henderson, as journalist Dean Jones provides the details on his future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The English stopper looked set to be departing this summer, but his situation may now have changed.

Manchester United transfer news – Latest

After Andre Onana came in to replace David De Gea, Henderson may have realised his chances of becoming number one at Old Trafford were very slim.

Henderson spent last season out on loan at Nottingham Forest and has been linked with a move back to the City Ground.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT back in July that United were looking to sign another goalkeeper to allow Henderson to re-join Forest, but a move is yet to materialise.

There’s no doubt Henderson will be wanting to leave the club considering his lack of game time over the years, but United could be reluctant to let him go until they find a replacement.

Manchester Evening News have claimed that backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks due to a calf injury, which could hinder Henderson’s chances of departing before the window slams shut in September.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on the future of Henderson at Manchester United.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Henderson?

Jones has suggested that United have made a sudden U-turn on Henderson who now looks likely to be staying at the club.

However, the journalist adds that he certainly doesn’t think Henderson will be best pleased, considering he’s been hoping for a season of first-team action.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, it was never really the plan for him to stay, but circumstances change over the course of a summer and suddenly he's in the squad for the season. It really does look like he's staying.

“It's a strange one for him because this isn't what he was really striving for. We think back a year when he left United to go on loan, he blasted them for wasting his time.

“At the same moment, he admitted that he'd hoped Erik ten Hag wouldn't see too much of him in training in case he wanted to actually keep him.

“It looks like over the course of this summer, that's kind of what's happened now, and Henderson, somebody who definitely was hoping for regular first team action, is not going to be getting it because he's going have to step up with Heaton now being injured."

What’s next for Man Utd?

Ten Hag’s focus won’t be on who is going to be his second or third choice goalkeeper, that’s for sure.

For now, the Red Devils are likely to be in the market for another midfielder.

Journalist Romano has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat remains a top target for the Manchester club, but are yet to make an official offer.

Jones has also previously told GIVEMESPORT that United are now pursuing a move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, as a replacement for Harry Maguire, who they hope to offload before the window slams shut in September.