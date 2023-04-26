Manchester United is Harry Kane's "most likely destination" if he does leave Tottenham this summer, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The striker has been linked with a move away from Spurs amid their struggles this season.

Man United transfer news — Harry Kane

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Kane is a target for both United and Bayern Munich.

Any deal is almost certain to be a very expensive one, with The Telegraph reporting that Daniel Levy is ready to demand at least £100m for the 29-year-old.

Kane is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract; nevertheless, it comes as no surprise to hear that Tottenham still want a huge fee for him.

The Englishman continues to show that he's one of the best strikers in the Premier League, scoring 24 goals in the competition this season, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Alex Crook said about Harry Kane and Man United?

While Crook reckons Levy would rather sell Kane abroad, the talkSPORT reporter thinks the player's preference is to remain in England.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Ideally, Levy would rather sell abroad. That brings Bayern Munich and maybe PSG into the conversation, but you've got to think he's going to want to try and chase Alan Shearer's record so, therefore, stay in England. So I think United looks his most likely destination."

Should Harry Kane consider a move to Man United this summer?

He has to. While he clearly loves Tottenham and is the north London club's all-time top scorer, it looks like the England international will continue to struggle to win silverware there.

Spurs don't seem capable of competing right now, with their 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United last Sunday epitomising that. They now have a real fight on their hands to qualify for the Champions League.

United, in contrast, appear to be heading in the right direction under Erik ten Hag. The Manchester club have won the Carabao Cup this season and can add to that triumph when they return to Wembley for the FA Cup final in June.

If they can add a striker of Kane's quality to their squad in the summer, then they'll probably be equipped to do even better next term and challenge for the Premier League title. Ultimately, then, Kane moving to Old Trafford makes a lot of sense for both the Tottenham man and United.