Manchester United are showing interest in signing Bayern Munich forward Bryan Zaragoza after the season, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils have reportedly been impressed with the Spanish international’s development in recent years and are ‘determined’ to push for his arrival this summer.

Zaragoza, who joined Bayern on a long-term deal in July, is spending this season on loan at Osasuna, where he has made 15 appearances in La Liga, scoring once and providing five assists.

The 23-year-old is currently out with an injury, having fractured his metatarsal in December, and is expected to return to first-team action in a few weeks.

Man Utd Eyeing Bryan Zaragoza

On loan from Bayern at Osasuna

According to Fichajes, Man United have been impressed with Zaragoza’s talent, speed and ability to make a difference in one-on-one situations.

The Red Devils will reportedly be looking to revitalise Ruben Amorim’s frontline with new signings next summer and are willing to ‘bet’ on the 23-year-old forward, labelled ‘top-class’ by Breaking The Lines.

United are gearing up for a busy end to the January transfer window, with Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel now among their forward targets.

The 19-year-old is reportedly being eyed by a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham, and has yet to make a decision on his future away from Bayern.

Old Trafford outgoings could open up further opportunities for United to bring in reinforcements, after the Red Devils advanced on a deal to sign Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford could still leave before the transfer deadline, with the Argentinian now emerging as a concrete target for Chelsea.

Rashford, meanwhile, has yet to attract any offers despite holding talks with several European clubs and may have no option but to see out the season on the fringes of Amorim’s squad.

Bryan Zaragoza's Osasuna Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 15 Goals 1 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,051

