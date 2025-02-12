Manchester United's focus on signing the best young players on the continent is set to continue, according to reports - with journalist Graeme Bailey stating that United are 'convinced' that Sunderland prodigy Chris Rigg is a 'must-have' in their squad after his impressive start to his career in the north-east.

United spent a lot in the summer, and although some of their signings haven't worked out thus far, it's clear that the Red Devils are targeting young players to come into their ranks to give them a huge boost in the Premier League over years to come. Rigg falls into that category, having almost made 50 Championship appearances already at the age of just 17 - and despite competition from elsewhere, the club are convinced by his talents and that he wants to join the club.

Bailey: United 'Convinced' Over Chris Rigg

The Red Devils are in the market for the England youth player

The report from United In Focus states that United have curbed their January spending so that they can go big in the summer - and now plans for the window are beginning to take shape, with a move for Rigg in the offing.

Chris Rigg's Championship statistics - Sunderland squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =6th Goals 4 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =6th Shots Per Game 1.4 8th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =6th Match rating 6.70 15th

United have focused massively on youth stars since INEOS' arrival at the club, signing the likes of Leny Yoro, Sekou Kone and Chido Obi-Martin all joining in the summer and beyond - and now the 'ambitious' drive to sign young talents at academy level has been initiated by their new owners.

Rigg has been a star for Sunderland for quite some time, making his debut over two years ago at the age of just 15 - and with seven goals in 54 games for the Wearside outfit since, he's become an important part of Regis Le Bris' side this season with the club pursuing a place in the automatic spaces of the Championship table, which has led to him being called 'outstanding' by The Athletic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chris Rigg has 34 youth caps for England, scoring five goals in the process.

And with that in mind, journalist Bailey stated that United are 'convinced' that the winger is a 'must-have' to bolster their young ranks in the coming years, stating:

“Manchester United are determined not to lose out on Chris Rigg, and he is one of their key targets this summer. We can reveal that United’s top scouts have been working on Rigg avidly since 2023, and they are convinced that the young all-action midfielder is a ‘must-have’ for the club. “We understand that United were one of a number of clubs who showed a close interest in Rigg last summer before he penned his first professional contract. “The Black Cats hope that promotion would mean they keep Rigg in the short-term, although as a club they accept that the Hebburn-born starlet is one of the most wanted young players in world football – with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund both hugely keen. “Every major Premier League club is keen, but it is believed that a move to Old Trafford is appealing to him, admiring their pursuit of him.”

Rigg has previously been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in the past, though whether he will end up at Old Trafford remains to be seen - but that will only happen if the Red Devils can conjure up a huge bid for services in the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-02-25.

