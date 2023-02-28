Manchester United won their first trophy in nearly six years on Sunday as they triumphed 2-0 against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

The Red Devils confirmed suspicions that they truly are a force once again under Erik ten Hag with a stunning week that saw them both beat Barcelona and claim silverware within a matter of days.

The Dutchman really has got the club rocking and United fans are loving it.

Although, there remains one problem for many at the club - the Glazers.

United's widely unpopular owners are still in charge and running things, which disturbs many fans and potentially even players, based off some of the team's reactions to seeing Avram Glazer amidst the celebrations after the game on Sunday.

Footage first appeared of Harry Maguire seemingly blanking the owner on route to collecting the trophy.

And now more fallout surrounding the appearance of the Glazer has come to light, this time showing David de Gea not acknowledging his presence.

The non-interaction takes place in the changing room, where De Gea is greeting several people in the video, all except Avram.

View the clip below:

WATCH: David de Gea seemingly blanks Avram Glazer

Ouch! We bet that one hurt. But did De Gea mean to miss out Glazer or was it just an accident?

It's tough to say. However, it certainly wouldn't be out of the question to believe that the United players are unhappy with how the club has been run over the years.

De Gea has been a senior figure in the camp far longer than any other player at the club, so if anyone has the right to feel a little disgruntled towards the owners then it's him.