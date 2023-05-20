Manchester United are “working on a new contract” for Diogo Dalot as they look to secure the future of the right-back at Old Trafford, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been in and out of Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils side this season.

Man Utd contract news – Diogo Dalot

Manchester United will be eager to renew Dalot’s contract sooner rather than later, with the £25,000 per-week earner’s current deal expiring in the summer of 2024.

Therefore, if the Red Devils cannot agree on terms with the right-back over the next few weeks, they may be forced to cash in on his services during the upcoming transfer window.

Thankfully for United fans, Dalot has hinted in a recent interview with Mais Futebol that the Old Trafford outfit is “his future.”

“It has been a positive season on an individual and collective level, and I want to end it in the best possible way. It’s no secret that we want to finish in the top four and play in the Champions League next season,” said Dalot.

“In addition, we have a Cup final ahead of us. I know there is little time left, but there is still a lot to play for and this is my future.”

Last year, Romano told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag "really likes" the £19m signing, following speculation linking the club with a move for Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries.

And the Italian journalist has said that the club are “working” on a new deal for Dalot as they look to understand ten Hag’s right-back situation.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Dalot?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “We know that Manchester United are working on a new contract for Diogo Dalot because this is crucial to understanding how to proceed with the right-back situation. But Jeremie Frimpong remains on the list but not something advanced.”

What next for Man Utd and Dalot?

Dalot, recently described as “superb” by former Manchester Evening News writer Hesham Bilal-Hafiz, had started the season as ten Hag’s first-choice right-back at Old Trafford, indicating that his future was more than secure in Manchester.

The 11-cap Portugal is still generally the Dutchman’s go-to option in the full-back positions but has found game time less forthcoming following the World Cup after Wan-Bissaka performed well during his absence through injury.

However, with the Red Devils’ interested in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, Dalot may be unwilling to commit to a contract extension until he gets a clear indication of his potential game time next season.

Therefore, ten Hag will be eager to tie up Dalot’s contract sooner rather than later to avoid any unwanted speculation over his future.