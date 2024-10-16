When asked what springs to mind when the name Dion Dublin is mentioned, the latest generation of football fans will likely think of him as a pundit, making appearances on Sky Sports and the BBC’s various football programming, including Match of the Day, Football Focus, and Final Score.

The slightly older fan – those who grew up watching football in the 1990s – however, will remember the 55-year-old for his professional football career, where he made the switch from centre-half to centre-forward, and enjoyed a long stint in the Premier League after being spotted by then-Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, in a cup tie in 1992.

The Impossible Dream Made Possible

While his move to Manchester didn’t work out, his career after that certainly didn’t falter

For many aspiring footballers, reaching the pinnacle of the sport by playing for one of the best teams in the world is the ultimate dream. It is well known that, in 1992, Sir Alex Ferguson had wanted to sign Alan Shearer to lead United’s line, but that summer, he rejected the opportunity to move to Manchester in favour of joining Blackburn Rovers.

Instead, Man Utd came calling for Dion Dublin ahead of the newly revamped top tier of English football season – what we now know as the Premier League era - where he was made their big money signing, in which they paid Cambridge United £1 million to acquire his services.

Dublin’s career with the Red Devils got off to a blistering start, scoring a late winner against Southampton which saw United clinch their first ever victory in the new top flight at age 23. But, disaster would strike just one week later at Old Trafford, where he suffered a broken leg against Crystal Palace which saw him ruled out for six months.

As such, United were forced to search for a replacement with the summer transfer window still open, and it was a move which, in hindsight, was a stroke of genius, as it led to them bringing in Eric Cantona. And the rest is history. In fact, Dublin himself – in an interview with the UTD podcast back in 2022 – joked that he was the ‘catalyst’ of United’s dominance in the Premier League era, saying:

"It was really difficult to take, but it was the end really… Eric Cantona comes in and as soon as Eric came through the door… by the way, I am the catalyst to United’s success… If I don’t break my leg, Eric Cantona doesn’t come and United are going down! Thank you very much."

Unfortunately for Dublin, his tenure with the Red Devils was short-lived, and he would make just 15 total appearances for the side between 1992-1994 before earning a move to Coventry City.

There, his career would begin to flourish, and his 61 goals and 15 assists in 145 appearances in the top flight would see him establish himself as one of the Premier League’s top strikers, which saw him earn his first of four England caps. A move to Aston Villa in 1998 saw him continue to climb the ranks as one of the league’s best finishers, scoring 47 goals in 155 league appearances, thus joining the Premier League’s 100 club.

To this day, he is still considered as one of Villa’s best-ever goalscorers, while he has also been dubbed as their second-best number nine, behind that of Dwight Yorke.

Dion Dublin - Career Numbers by Club Club Appearances Goals Assists Cambridge United 7 2 1 Manchester United 15 2 0 Coventry City 155 65 15 Aston Villa 189 57 15 Leicester City 65 6 3 Celtic 11 2 1 Norwich City 79 16 10

Ascended into Daytime TV Stardom

While stints in the Championship with Leicester City and Norwich City ensued, when Dublin decided to hang his boots up for good at the end of the 2007-08 season, he made the transition into the media, starting out as a pundit for Sky Sports.

Since then, the 55-year-old has gone on to have a largely successful media career, having been a commentator on a number of UEFA Champions League games, been a regular member on the panel for BBC Radio 5 Live, while he has also been a regular pundit across the BBC’s sporting programmes.

This primarily includes Football Focus, Final Score and Match of the Day, though he has also been featured on co-commentary of televised FA Cup games in the past.

But, with rumours circulating over whether Match of the Day lead presenter, Gary Lineker, will be stepping away from the show after 25 years of being the face of the programme with his contract ending at the end of the 2024-25 season, Dublin is touted as the fifth-highest favourite to become his replacement, though Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan remain the bookies’ favourites by a long shot.

Although Dublin’s career with United all those years ago didn’t pan out in the way the then-young 23-year-old perhaps had envisioned, he also likely didn’t foresee his future would ever lead him to where he is now, with his acclaimed success seeing him take on various other roles across the BBC network, including being one of the presenters for Homes Under the Hammer, while he also made an appearance on Celebrity MasterChef.

But, now he is widely renowned for his views and analysis on the beautiful game at the very top level of football punditry – something many others can only dream about being.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and are accurate as of 11/10/2024.