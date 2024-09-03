Manchester United have disagreed internally about Sofyan Amrabat’s return, as Erik ten Hag wanted a reunion with the Moroccan in the summer transfer window, journalist Andy Mitten has revealed.

Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Mitten explained that Amrabat’s move to Old Trafford fell through after an internal discussion, despite Ten Hag aiming to re-sign the holding midfielder.

Man United went on a significant spending spree over the summer, with close to £200m spent to secure the signings of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

A deal for Ugarte happened at the very last minute – Paris Saint-Germain held firm on the Uruguayan’s valuation throughout the summer, and Man United only managed to fund the move with the sale of Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils explored several alternatives to the 23-year-old in the transfer window, including Norway international Sander Berge and Frenchman Youssouf Fofana.

Amrabat’s return was also on the cards – the Moroccan ace was open to a return to Old Trafford after making 30 appearances across all competitions and impressing in the closing stages of last season.

Ten Hag ‘Wanted’ Amrabat Return

In the summer transfer window

Mitten, speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, revealed that Amrabat’s summer return to Old Trafford was favoured by Ten Hag:

“Erik ten Hag wanted Amrabat for this season, and because of the internal discussions, that didn't happen, and that's fine. This is how Manchester United are working now.”

Back in June, United opted against activating a £17m option to sign Amrabat permanently once their loan agreement with Fiorentina ended.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United remained interested in the holding midfielder and were willing to discuss different conditions after his promising end to the season.

However, the Red Devils never advanced on a deal to sign the Moroccan, who last week ended speculation over his future in Italy and joined Fenerbahce on a season-long loan, with an option to buy next summer.

Ugarte and Amrabat could lock horns as soon as next month when United visit Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Sofyan Amrabat's Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 21 Pass completion 87.0% Progressive passes 6.33 Tackles 2.59 Minutes played 938

Man Utd ‘Offered’ Rabiot Deal

Never considered a move for the Frenchman

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot on several occasions last summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

According to the Italian football insider, Rabiot was offered to United ‘several times over the summer in July and August’, but the Red Devils were never interested in making a move for the Frenchman.

Rabiot, who left Juventus in June, has yet to find his next career stop despite being heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the past few months.

Last season, the 29-year-old made 35 appearances for Juventus across all competitions, scoring five goals and registering three assists in just over 3,000 minutes of action.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-09-24.