Manchester United's transfer window is far from over despite the signings of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in recent weeks - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be on their radar from Everton, with Red Devils chiefs 'discussing' the striker as a possible acquisition.

Calvert-Lewin has been Everton's main choice striker for the past half-decade, running up 54 Premier League goals in his time at Goodison Park - but with just under a year left on his contract, his time on Merseyside could be up if another club comes bidding.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Has Been Linked With a Move

The striker has been bandied around with an exit

Crystal Palace were linked with Calvert-Lewin earlier in the week and that doesn't include the persistent links to Newcastle United throughout the summer, who baulked at his £40million valuation.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =6th Assists 2 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 4.4 1st Goals 7 =1st Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Match rating 6.79 7th

United have been linked sporadically but with Jacobs suggesting that the Red Devils are in the market for another striker to compliment Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee, he could be the perfect foil for the club to mount a Champions League challenge.

Jacobs: United Could Move for Another Striker

Calvert-Lewin has been talked about in Red Devils circles

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs admitted that United had discussed Calvert-Lewin as a potential signing at Old Trafford with his wages fitting into their structure - though with the calibre of striker in their ranks, he may not be a permissable target.

"Yeah, I think Manchester United could move for another striker. They've not also ruled out Ivan Toney or a candidate like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but it's just about cost and timing at this stage. "So Calvert-Lewin and his price presents itself as a bit of an issue, and the player also - as Newcastle United found out - wants relatively lucrative terms. They are well within Manchester United's wage structure, but they have to decide whether or not a profile like that is something they want to go for when they've got a lot of faith in Zirkzee and in Rasmus Hojlund. "Even though Hojlund is injured, it's possible that the kind of name Manchester United look for - if they bring in another striker - is going to have more experience and take on a squad role as Manchester United encourage Zirkzee and Hojlund to thrive and improve season upon season. "Calvert-Lewin wants to play every single week, so in the end that one might not be a fit, but they've certainly discussed him as a possibility."

Calvert-Lewin Could be a Smart Signing for United

The striker would bring something different to their attack

As Jacobs states, United's move for Calvert-Lewin does seem a bit of a stretch given that the striker is entering his late twenties and as such, he will be vying for first-team football.

He is without doubt Everton's first-choice talisman under Sean Dyche and as a result, he might not settle for third-choice behind Hojlund, who enjoyed his first campaign in English football last summer and the slightly more creative Zirkzee.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calvert-Lewin has 11 caps for England, scoring three goals in the process.

Calvert-Lewin would offer United something slightly different; his aerial presence is second to none in the league in terms of strikers and if United need a target man to stick the ball to, he would be ideal. Carlo Ancelotti even described him as the "complete striker" during their time together at Goodison Park, while Darren Bent recently labelled him "unplayable".

However, Hojlund does offer that tall, physical presence up front and it may be better spending their money elsewhere.

