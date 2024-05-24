Highlights Erik ten Hag's likely exit as Man Utd manager after FA Cup final will be compounded by discussions of replacement options.

United regressed under Ten Hag this season with recruitment failures, and their poor finish will need a strategic overhaul.

Champions League qualification is the priority for the future manager.

Manchester United fans are reportedly set to say farewell to Erik ten Hag under the Wembley arch on Saturday afternoon as they prepare to take on local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final - and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed rumours that the club have discussed replacements internally in the event of the Dutchman's exit.

Ten Hag has been under the cosh for a number of months and a dismal end to the Red Devils' Premier League campaign has seen United fans call for him to leave, with the Red Devils winning just four of their final 13 league games to oversee their worst top-flight season since the 1980's. Other names have been discussed such as Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank and Mauricio Pochettino with the club aiming to right their wrongs ahead of next year. And Romano has stated that United chiefs have begun discussing replacements should Ten Hag's exit be confirmed after the cup final against City at the weekend.

Ten Hag's exit seems more and more likely

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated that whilst United will give Ten Hag the chance to win the FA Cup final against their bitter rivals, contact has started amongst agents of the managers they are keeping in mind in a bid to prepare for the future. He said:

“Manchester United will wait for the final, obviously, they will give Erik ten Hag the opportunity of the final. But in general, the possibility of saying Manchester United and Erik ten Hag to part ways after the final remains concrete. “It’s true that Manchester United have now started discussing internally [over] options to replace Ten Hag incase they part ways after the final. “Also, Manchester United have started to make some contact with agents of managers to be ready incase they fire Erik Ten Hag. After the final, they will make their final decision. “They are already preparing incase Ten Hag will be fired - and he absolutely will be one to watch after Xavi, Pochettino and all of the situations we have seen in the managers market in recent days.”

United did win the Carabao Cup under Ten Hag last season and after reaching the FA Cup final - where they incidentally lost to City this time last year - alongside a third-placed finish in the Premier League, it appeared as though the Dutchman had given himself a springboard to develop upon.

United Have Gone Backwards Under Ten Hag

Categorically, United have gone backwards under the Dutchman and after recording their worst-ever Premier League finish in terms of position, the club have regressed with Ten Hag responsible in some way for their decline.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Manchester United season comparison Stats 2022/23 2023/24 Wins 23 18 Losses 9 14 Goals scored 58 57 Goals against 43 58 Possession 53.8% 50.4% Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 24/05/2024

Signings such as Antony, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat have failed to produce near the levels expected of them on the field this season and with other clubs such as Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle having their signings blossom in recent seasons under Ange Postecoglou, Unai Emery and Eddie Howe respectively, there is no doubt that recruitment at Old Trafford needs to be reviewed going forward under whoever their prospective boss may be.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag has won 65 of his 113 games in charge of Manchester United.

The Red Devils were eight points off the Champions League spots and that will be their target next season without doubt.

Related Man Utd Holding Kieran McKenna Talks 'Absolutely Disgusting' Mark Goldbridge unhappy after manager speculation rises ahead of FA Cup final.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt