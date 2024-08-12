Highlights Manchester United are considering a move for Mario Hermoso to bolster their defence after a negative goal difference season.

The Red Devils are facing threadbare options after letting Varane leave and Yoro's three-month spell on the sidelines.

Fernandes puts pen to paper on a new contract until the summer 2027, with the option of an extra year.

Manchester United have discussed free agent Mario Hermoso as an option to strengthen the heart of their defence this summer transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who revealed he is assessing ‘several options’.

Erik ten Hag’s side, throughout 2023/24, were particularly leaking in defence. Concluding the Premier League campaign on negative goal difference, the former Ajax boss is keen to address this issue heading into his third season in the hotseat.

Related Man Utd Working on 'Three or Four' More Signings Manchester United are looking to make at least three more signings before the end of the transfer window.

Having lost Raphael Varane to Lake Como and Leny Yoro to a three-month injury, Ten Hag’s options are looking threadbare and, despite the addition of Matthijs de Ligt, confirmed by Romano himself, an extra centre-back wouldn’t go amiss.

Hermoso Discussed Among Man Utd Chiefs

Central defender assessing ‘several options’

Born and raised in the Spanish capital, the five-cap Spain international - described as the best left-sided centre-back in world football - was on the books at Real Madrid as a youngster but never earned a senior appearance for Los Blancos, settling for minutes with their reserve team.

A permanent deal to Espanyol beckoned in 2017 and two years later, he was picked up by Atletico Madrid but was never guaranteed regular minutes under Diego Simeone. Now, the Red Devils have the opportunity to pounce on his free agent status.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano insisted that Hermoso had been discussed by the Old Trafford higher-ups, while the football insider also revealed that getting a deal for Noussair Mazraoui across the line is still the top priority.

“Mario Hermoso has been discussed as option at Manchester United, still available as free agent after leaving Atletico. But understand Man United next priority is still Noussair Mazraoui deal after selling AWB to West Ham. Hermoso, assessing several options.”

Hermoso, 29, upped and left Simeone’s side this summer at the end of his contract, there will be many clubs piqued by his availability, with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Chelsea all contenders for his signature.

Despite the host of interest in the seasoned defender’s services, Manchester United have emerged as the most likely would-be buyer, Spanish journalist De La Cruz Ramirez wrote on X, with Hermoso demanding a salary of £6 million-per-year on a three-year deal.

Hermoso, Yoro, De Ligt - 23/24 League Stats Comparison Statistic Hermoso Yoro De Ligt Minutes 2,558 2,672 1,391 Goals/Assists 0/1 2/0 2/0 Pass success rate (%) 87.1 92.2 94 Tackles per game 1.5 1.1 0.7 Interceptions per game 1 1.1 0.9 Clearances per game 2.6 3 2.4 Overall rating 6.74 6.74 6.68

Bruno Fernandes Contract Extension Agreed

Midfielder set to stay until summer of 2027

Close

While the summer transfer window is largely centred around bringing new faces to the club, the face that Manchester United’s creator-in-chief Bruno Fernandes has signed on the dotted line is equally important.

The Portuguese talisman, according to Romano, has signed a deal that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2027, with the option of an extra year. The former Sampdoria man will be earning close to the top earners at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fernandes is now Manchester United’s all-time top penalty scorer, having netted 31 spot kicks.

Ever since arriving in Greater Manchester as a lesser-known talent, Fernandes has been instrumental to everything the 13-time Premier League champions have been able to muster, including their FA Cup triumph last campaign.

In fact, the attacking midfielder has plundered 79 goals and a further 67 assists across his 234-game career at the club – a return that sees him stand above the rest at the club as an ever-dependable figure.

All statistics per WhoScored