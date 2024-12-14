Manchester United are in direct talks with Girona over the potential signing of left-back Miguel Gutierrez, while the player himself is locked in negotiations with the north-west club over possible personal terms, according to TEAMtalk.

Gutierrez enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 season, scoring twice and providing seven assists in 35 La Liga appearances, as Girona qualified for the Champions League. The marauding full-back is subsequently being linked to a number of clubs throughout Europe, with Arsenal said to be eyeing the player back in October.

However, TEAMtalk report that United have emerged as front-runners in the race to sign Gutierrez, and have laid the groundwork to secure the acquisition. It's understood that Girona would be willing to accept an offer lower than the Spaniard's £28.7 million release clause, with progress on the player's side also being made.

United in Talks For Gutierrez

They want a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw

Developing through Real Madrid's academy, Gutierrez left Los Blancos for Girona in 2022, after struggling to break into the Spanish giant's first team. Making almost 100 appearances in just over two years at his new club, the defender is now one of the most in-demand full-backs in Europe, and has been described as 'superb'.

Real Madrid are said to have a 50% sell-on clause included in any future deal for Gutierrez. While this could prompt Girona to demand a more significant fee for the 23-year-old, TEAMtalk claim that the La Liga side are actually prepared to negotiate at a price lower than his £28.7 million release clause.

The outlet indicate that United have opened discussions with Girona over a potential deal, with the talks advancing positively. The Red Devils have also initiated contact with Gutierrez himself, with the player understood to be keen on the switch to Manchester.

United want to secure the deal as early as next month, and TEAMtalk suggest that there are few obstacles that will prevent this from coming to fruition.

Ruben Amorim has inherited two left-backs who perennially struggle with fitness issues, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia consistently hindered by injury problems. Thus, the Portuguese head coach has identified the area as a position that needs adressing, and has shortlisted Gutierrez as a primary target.

Gutierrez' La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 84.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.36 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.21

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 14/12/2024