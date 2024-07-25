Highlights Manchester United are eyeing a swap deal of Denzel Dumfries for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United's failure to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich means that the club are looking ahead to other targets in the right-back position - and one possibility they are looking at is a deal that could bring Denzel Dumfries to Old Trafford, with David Ornstein reporting that a potential swap with Inter Milan that would see Aaron Wan-Bissaka go the other way could be on the cards after intermediaries spoke about the proposition.

Wan-Bissaka joined United for £50million back in 2019 after his breakthrough season at Crystal Palace, and whilst the defender has produced some good performances, his limited attacking capabilities means that the Red Devils are seeking a move for a defender with more capability in the final third. Dumfries has that in abundance - and according to The Athletic, the players' intermediaries have spoken about a potential swap deal that would see Wan-Bissaka head to Lombardy and Dumfries head to the Theatre of Dreams.

United Could Swap Dumfries for Wan-Bissaka

The Dutchman would represent a superb option for the club

The report from Ornstein via The Athletic states that with West Ham United closing in on a deal to sign Bayern defender Mazraoui, Manchester United's interest in the Moroccan has waned with the Red Devils needing Wan-Bissaka to depart first and foremost.

The right-back turned down a move to the London Stadium and has a switch to Inter in his sights - either this summer for a fee, or next summer as a free agent given that his deal has just one year left to run.

And with that, there is the possibility that Wan-Bissaka could go to Inter with current San Siro right-back Dumfries going the other way. The deal has been discussed by agents with the 'monster' Dutchman having been linked with United in the past, though any possible deal is not advanced as things stand.

Denzel Dumfries's Serie A statistics - Inter Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 31 10th Assists 4 5th Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =4th Crosses Per Game 0.5 4th Match rating 6.69 =15th

United do have Diogo Dalot as their starting right-back in their squad, and the Portuguese star was one of their best players last season despite their trials and tribulations on the pitch after they slumped to their lowest-ever Premier League finish, alongside being dumped out of the Champions League at group stage level and suffering an early Carabao Cup exit to Newcastle United.

Their FA Cup win over rivals Manchester City, however, does mean that European football can be used to tempt stars to the club despite not qualifying for the Champions League - and as a result, Dumfries could be tempted by the switch despite winning Serie A last season.

Dumfries Would Change United's Dynamic

The right-back is one of the best in the world going forward

Dumfries would be a superb capture for United - with his attacking capabilities for a right-back being right up there with the very best in Europe's top five leagues.

In comparison with the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 last season, Dumfries ranks in the top 3% of players in terms of goals scored and xG, whilst ranking in the top 6% of shots taken, according to Fbref.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dumfries has 11 goals and 20 assists in just 132 games for Inter.

Even with his passing, 0.23 assists per 90 minutes ranks him in the top 9% of defenders, 3.95 touches per game in the opposition penalty box puts him in the top 2% of that category, and 7.76 progressive passes per game lands him in the top 6%.

Dalot is a strong defender and it likely better than Dumfries at winning duels and the like, but if United are to sign a top right-back for going forward and creating chances, there is no doubting his arrival.

