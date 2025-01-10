Manchester United are now determined to do "everything possible" to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan this month, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for a forward this month as Ruben Amorim looks to bolster his squad for the second half of the season, with the French international set to leave his club after falling out of favour with Luis Enrique.

There has been plenty of interest from a host of clubs including Serie A giants Juventus as well as Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who GIVEMESPORT sources have been told were hopeful of sealing a deal for the 25-year-old as early as the end of this week.

Man Utd Pushing for Kolo Muani

Loan deal on the cards

However, according to a new report from Sky Sports, Man Utd's interest is now becoming more concrete and they are 'determined to do everything possible to secure his transfer' this winter.

Plettenberg adds that there have been 'very specific talks' with his representatives recently, and direct talks with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain is expected to follow in the coming days.

Any deal is expected to be on an initial loan, with Man United keen to secure an option to buy while PSG want that to be an obligation. Other clubs are still considered to be in the race for his signature including Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Kolo Muani has struggled for game time this season with PSG and has struggled to make the desired impact since joining in a £76.4m deal from Frankfurt in the summer of 2023.

Previously described as "exceptional", there is still a talented player there and his versatility and and quality in the final third is something that Ruben Amorim will be keen to add to his squad with the future of Marcus Rashford seemingly lying away from Old Trafford.

