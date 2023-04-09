Manchester United ace Donny van de Beek will 'consider his future' this summer at Old Trafford, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make an impact in the North West since joining from Ajax for £39 million back in 2020 and finds himself well down the pecking order in midfield at the Red Devils.

Manchester United latest news - Donny van de Beek

Recently, Football Insider reported that Van de Beek could be set to form part of a clearout at Old Trafford this summer as the Premier League giants look to reshape their squad in the off-season.

The Netherlands international has attracted interest from his homeland, with his former side Ajax said to be 'keen' on bringing the playmaker back to the Johan Cruyff Arena in the forthcoming transfer window.

Following an underwhelming spell in Manchester, it is believed that a bid of £25 million could be enough to sway the Red Devils to cut ties with the Dutchman.

In January, Van de Beek sustained a knee injury in a match against Bournemouth and was ruled out for the rest of the season, adding to his lengthy period spent on the treatment table at his current employers.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Donny van de Beek?

Journalist O'Rourke believes that Van de Beek will be mulling over his options this summer and could leave Old Trafford following a difficult time at the club.

O'Rourke told GMS: "Van de Beek, it's been two real difficult seasons for him. It's not what he's used to following his success for Ajax as well; it could be a big summer ahead of him, especially if United do add to that midfield, could push him even further down the pecking order, then he will really seriously have to consider his future at Old Trafford."

Is there any way back for Donny van de Beek at Old Trafford?

At this point, it looks unlikely that Van de Beek will be able to force his way back into Ten Hag's plans at Old Trafford, which is a shame considering he is a talented player that has something to offer at the elite level.

Nevertheless, injuries and bad luck have probably cost him his chance to become a regular at the Red Devils and he will be likely to make way in the summer for fresh midfield reinforcements.

In 2022/23, the 25-year-old has mustered just 10 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, as per Transfermarkt, playing a bit-part role in his side's resurgence over the past year.

Hopefully, Van de Beek can find his feet again in 2023/24 whether he be at Old Trafford and elsewhere and deliver on the promise he showed earlier in his career.