Highlights Manchester United plan to sell Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, with the club not wanting them to return for the new season.

Sancho and Greenwood are set to return to training next week, but United want deals done to keep them away from training.

United want to cash in on Sancho and Greenwood, with both not in Erik ten Hag's plans for the new season.

Manchester United are preparing to return to pre-season as Erik ten Hag aims to banish the ghosts of last season's dismal season by securing a top four finish in the Premier League - but it will be without Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, with the club 'not wanting' either star to return to the fold ahead of the new campaign.

Sancho was barred from United's team under Ten Hag at the start of last season, whilst Greenwood hasn't played for the Red Devils in over two years after his suspension by the club amid his arrest upon suspicion of rape and assault. The pair are set to return to training alongside United's other players next week, but a report by HITC suggests that United want deals for both players done in a bid to keep them away from training, planning ahead for the future as a result.

Sancho and Greenwood Could Exit United Soon

United chiefs want deals wrapped up in the near future

The report states that United are working hard to get deals done for Greenwood and Sancho to depart the club by next week - with the Red Devils not wanting either player in training ahead of a return to action on July 8.

United's players have either been away on international duty, or enjoying an off-season before getting back to work ahead of what will be another entertaining Premier League campaign, but with both having come back off successful loan spells at Getafe and Borussia Dortmund, Old Trafford chiefs could look to cash in whilst their stocks are high.

The pair, who earn £325k-a-week, are understood to not be in Erik ten Hag's plans ahead of the new season, and United have made it clear to Greenwood that he has no future at Old Trafford following his suspension by the club back in January 2022.

Mason Greenwood's La Liga statistics - Getafe squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =5th Goals 8 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.2 1st Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Match rating 6.87 2nd

The young forward has a year left on his deal, but HITC report that the club will activate their option to trigger his contract for a further year if they must, if he isn't sold this summer. He is estimated to be valued at around £40million, but no interested clubs - rumoured to be Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus amongst others - have stumped up the money to prise him away from Old Trafford just yet. It is thought that United would accept a loan-to-buy option in any scenario.

Sancho, meanwhile, has been lumped with a £45million price tag which means United would lose roughly £28m on him after paying £73m to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund three years ago. Dortmund are seen as a potential destination for the Englishman, but they are only interested in a loan deal with the option to buy - and no guarantees is not something United would entertain.

United Could Pursue Another Winger

Michael Olise has been linked with an Old Trafford move

Antony and Amad Diallo will be United's first-choice right-wingers should Sancho and Greenwood depart, though the Brazilian has hardly pulled up any trees in Manchester since his move from Ajax two years ago, and Diallo needs more first-team experience before he can nail down a starting spot at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Greenwood scored 35 goals for Manchester United in 129 games.

With that in mind, Michael Olise was linked with a move from Crystal Palace and whilst it seemed as though the French youth international would join Bayern Munich, there has been little progress on that deal so far and so United could still have a route in to sign the in-demand star after his breakthrough season in the Premier League last time out.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-07-24.