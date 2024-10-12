Manchester United players are reportedly growing frustrated with Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Marcus Rashford, after the Dutch manager substituted the forward during the 3-3 draw against Porto last week, according to Football Insider.

Ten Hag has come under increasing pressure lately, both from within the club and externally, and his latest decision has reportedly caused further concern at Old Trafford according to former Sir Alex Ferguson ally Mick Brown.

He said:

“It’s bizarre. Very, very difficult to fathom the thinking behind that. It’s not the first time it’s happened either. “I’ve heard there are a few frustrations in the dressing room because of these decisions and the way he’s treating the players."

Rashford was withdrawn at half-time in the Europa League clash last Thursday, despite scoring and providing an assist to help United take a two-goal lead. He was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho, leading to fears that he had sustained an injury.

However, speaking after the match, Ten Hag revealed that the decision to take the England international off was purely rotational, as he wanted to manage player fitness ahead of the Aston Villa game on Sunday.

The Dutchman’s choice has reportedly sparked unease among Man United players, as the club continues to sit 14th in the Premier League after seven rounds, collecting only eight points. This marks United’s worst start to a top-flight campaign in 35 years.

Ten Hag Avoids Old Trafford Sack

After seven-hour board meeting

Without a win in his last five matches, Ten Hag has seemingly avoided the sack for now – following a seven-hour board meeting, Man United’s hierarchy has not informed the Dutchman of any decision regarding his future at the club.

The former Ajax boss will now be given a further run of fixtures to try and turn things around, starting with a home match against Brentford on October 19.

According to Fabrizio Romano, INEOS and the club’s leadership are still deliberating Ten Hag’s situation and will ‘take their time’ before making any decision on his position.

Erik ten Hag's Man United Record (2022-2024) Games 125 Goals 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Goals scored / conceded 230 / 176 Points per game 1.86

Man United have scored just five goals in seven Premier League games, the second-lowest tally in the league, with only 19th-placed Southampton having netted fewer, with four. Their defensive record, however, is among the best this season, with eight conceded so far.

Despite the growing pressure, Ten Hag remains adamant that he is ‘not thinking about the sack’ and is expected to return to the club after the October international break.

Man Utd ‘Impressed’ With Thomas Frank

Considered as Ten Hag replacement

Man United continue to admire Brentford boss Thomas Frank amid uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag’s future and have earmarked the Danish manager as a potential candidate for the managerial role, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

United officials are reportedly ‘very impressed’ with Frank’s tactical acumen, although there are concerns that the Old Trafford job may be too big for him at this point in his career.

The 51-year-old took charge of Brentford in October 2018 and has managed 283 matches for the Bees, winning 122 of them. In the 2022/23 season, he guided Brentford to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League, their highest ever in the top flight.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-10-24.