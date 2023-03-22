GIVEMESPORT columnist Steve Bates drops an update on the latest goings-on at Manchester United.

The Red Devils signing Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley via Besiktas was considered a bizarre deal by plenty.

And as Weghorst’s Old Trafford story unfolds that view hasn’t really changed.

Weghorst hardly had the superstar cache of Robin van Persie or the development potential of Memphis Depay, two fellow Dutch strikers who have plied their trade at United in the last decade.

But manager Erik ten Hag seems to love his 30-year-old fellow countryman like a son.

And that’s currently worrying United fans who are hoping the manager’s infatuation with Weghorst is temporary.

Could United sign Wout Weghorst on permanent deal?

United’s fan base see Weghorst as nothing more than a stop-gap to help ten Hag and his squad navigate a possible 18 games in the remaining 59 days of their season.

They’re expecting a big name arrival in the summer and don’t wish to see the 6 ft 6 forward - who cost Burnley £12m in January 2022 - at the club next season.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, Noah Okafor of RB Salzburg, Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach are interesting United’s recruitment team.

But showing Weghorst the door might be harder for ten Hag than it would be for fans - or BeIN sports anchor Richard Keys who recently described him as the worst striker he’s seen in a United shirt.

Weghorst’s scoring record at former Bundesliga club Wolfsburg was impressive with 70 goals in 144 games.

But his return at Old Trafford is so poor fans are wondering, even with Anthony Martial out for the last seven weeks, why he’s in the team.

He’s failed to score in twelve Premier League games despite starting every one and has only hit the net twice in a total of 18 matches, in the Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Yet ten Hag has started his fellow countryman in every game since he arrived. Factoring in his lack of goals - that’s even surprised the United dressing room.

But the Dutch coach is in no doubt about Weghorst’s assets.

“He is often in the right position, then he fails (to score) but he keeps going” says ten Hag.

“Why does he start every game? Because he is physically capable, very fit and recovers very well.”

Martial’s return is imminent and then Weghorst’s contribution may change to the back-up role everyone envisaged.

Ten Hag’s vision for Weghorst, though, may be more permanent than some fans think.

What is the latest on Marcus Rashford's new contract?

THE takeover at Manchester United might be Old Trafford’s dominant story.

But an equally big narrative is Marcus Rashford’s new £325,000- a-week contract.

United fans are hoping the international break will bring positive progress on a fresh deal for the red-hot 25-year-old striker who is out of contract in fifteen months.

With Paris St Germain resigned to losing Lionel Messi this summer the possibility of Rashford teaming up in a two-pronged attack with Kylian Mbappe with Neymar behind them is an exciting prospect for the French champions.

PSG’s admiration of Rashford is a matter of record with one enquiry already swatted away by United.

But President Nasser A-Khelaifa, chief of Qatar Sports Investment who own PSG, declared during the World Cup that another move for the United and England star couldn’t be ruled out especially if Rashford was a free agent.

With new investment incoming at Old Trafford, losing Rashford to PSG isn’t an option for a club with ambitions of rejoining European football’s top table.

Rashford, top scorer with 27 club goals this season, has indicated he wants to stay.

So no news might well be good news.

But nerves are starting to jangle around Old Trafford and an announcement Rashford’s future is secure could be the trigger for a major end of season glory push for United.

What's the latest on the futures of Dalot of Wan-Bissaka?

As comebacks go, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s career revival has been pretty astonishing.

Early season under new boss Erik ten Hag, Wan-Bissaka’s days looked numbered and a January loan move ahead of a summer exit looked nailed-on.

He didn’t start a game until Christmas but with Portugal full back Diogo Dalot returning from the World Cup with an injury the door opened for the £50 million former Crystal Palace star.

And his performances since could cost Dalot at the bank as the former Porto star negotiates for a new United deal.

Whispers around Old Trafford say Dalot, 24, is looking for more than triple his current deal worth around £45,000 a week.

United may have felt compelled to pay that had Wan-Bissaka not suddenly rediscovered himself.

Now, though, Dalot may have to fight harder for what he wants with United no longer feeling the pressure to simply pay up.