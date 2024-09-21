Manchester United youngsters Ethan Wheatley and Toby Collyer have been dropped from the first-team squad for the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday evening, as they were named in the starting lineup for the Under-21's.

Collyer started the EFL Cup clash with Barnsley in midweek in a surprise left-back role, turning in a good performance as the Reds ran out 7-0 winners at Old Trafford, while Wheatley was an unused substitute in the game despite the scoreline.

The young striker has been a regular in the squad this season in the absence of Rasmus Hojlund through injury, but he has now been sent back to the youth team to play with the Denmark international fit enough to return to the squad for Saturday evening's game at Selhurst Park.

Hojlund and Mount Set to Return

Youngsters drop out to make space

Despite both Wheatley and Collyer being incredibly highly-rated by coaches and management at Old Trafford, there is no space for them in the match-day squad currently when the squad is at full strength as it edges towards that currently.

Rasmus Hojlund is set to start the game on the bench after returning from a hamstring injury this week, and with Collyer also dropping out of the squad that suggests that England star Mason Mount is also ready to return to the squad and take a midfield role.

Wheatley is yet to feature this season, but has been described as "phenomenal" with his goalscoring record at youth level earning him a first-team debut at the back end of the 2023/24 season under Erik Ten Hag, Collyer on the other hand has played against Liverpool and Barnsley, but the 20-year-old is seen as someone who needs more games to continue his development and so has returned to the youth team setup this weekend.

Toby Collyer's club-by-club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Manchester United Under-21s 28 0 1 5 0 Brighton & Hove Albion Under-18s 28 0 2 3 0 Manchester United Under-18s 3 0 0 1 0 Manchester United 4 0 0 0 0 Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s 1 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 21/09/2024

Garnacho Set to Start on Bench

Amad Diallo set to continue in the starting lineup

While Hojlund and Mount are set to start the game on the bench in a boost to Ten Hag, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that they're likely to be joined as a substitute by in-form forward Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentina winger has scored four goals and registered three assists so far this season, including two of each in the midweek win over Barnsley to follow on from his strike against Southampton last weekend after coming off the bench.

But despite that form he is set to continue as a substitute at Selhurst Park, with Ivorian star Amad Diallo likely to retain his place in the starting lineup after his good performances this season. Marcus Rashford has scored three goals in his last two games so should continue on the left wing, while Joshua Zirkzee is likely to come back into the side as a natural number nine.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 21/9/2024.