Manchester United duo Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have transformed the Red Devils, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Both midfielders arrived at Old Trafford in the last summer transfer window and have managed to make a huge impact for Erik ten Hag's side.

Man United news — Casemiro and Christian Eriksen

Casemiro had missed United's last three Premier League fixtures before today because of suspension, which would've left him feeling devastated.

"Taking football away from Case is like taking food from his table, it’s like he can’t live, can’t breathe," Óscar Ribot of Best of You, the agency that represents the 31-year-old, recently told The Guardian.

He's now available again after serving his four-match suspension in a boost to Ten Hag.

The United manager has also seen Eriksen return from a serious injury, so his midfield did look to be in quite good shape before Marcel Sabitzer pulled up in the warm-up at the City Ground.

What has Dean Jones said about Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Man United?

Jones says Casemiro and Eriksen have really improved United's midfield.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "They've obviously got Casemiro and Eriksen there who have really changed how that midfield looks and they've brought in [Marcel] Sabitzer, too, who's definitely added something nice to that midfield pattern.

"But what do they bring in long term? Does [Scott] McTominay stay? Do they move him on? There are so many considerations here as to how United move forward. I think they are now in a situation where they have to consider, 'Do we need a 30, £40m midfielder, or do we actually need an £80m midfielder?' And there's a massive difference."

How have Casemiro and Christian Eriksen changed Man United's midfield?

Casemiro has made it a much sturdier one. As per WhoScored, the Brazilian is currently making three tackles per Premier League game, which is the highest average in Ten Hag's squad.

As for Eriksen, he's added a bit more creativity, with the 31-year-old completing 1.3 key passes a match in the top flight.

With Eriksen arriving at Old Trafford on a free transfer, in total, it cost United just £70m to bring in both the Dane and Casemiro last summer, with the Manchester club paying Real Madrid that fee to land the latter (via BBC Sport).

With the addition of the duo, who are earning £450,000 a week combined at United, according to Spotrac, Ten Hag has been able to drastically improve the Red Devils' midfield and in such a short space of time.