Alan Shearer says Casemiro and Christian Eriksen were given ‘impossible’ tasks on Ruben Amorim’s debut on Sunday as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town.

The midfield duo struggled to make an impact in Amorim's high-demand system, as United failed to secure all three points in his first Premier League game.

The Red Devils lacked intensity in midfield after taking an early lead through Marcus Rashford, with Amorim's decision to pair the two veterans backfiring on Sunday.

Shearer, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, suggested it was ‘nigh on impossible’ for Casemiro and Eriksen, who earn a combined £500,000 a week, to fulfil the tasks they were asked to perform at Ipswich, as they struggled in their first audition for the 39-year-old manager:

“For a start, he's got injuries in midfield, hasn't he? I mean, he played Casemiro and Eriksen. “It would be nigh on impossible for those two to do what he wants in terms of the press and the high energy and the sprint and the running and everything else.”

Casemiro, who made his 100th appearance for United on Sunday, lost possession seven times and made only one tackle before being substituted in the 56th minute for Manuel Ugarte.

Eriksen fared no better, completing just 80% of his passes and losing possession on 10 occasions before being replaced by Joshua Zirkzee for the final 22 minutes.

The poor performances from the United stars have given Amorim plenty to think about, with Zirkzee and Diogo Dalot also among the disappointments.

It remains to be seen if the former Sporting Lisbon boss will continue to trust Casemiro and Eriksen, with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Ugarte available as alternatives.

Eriksen, whose contract expires at the end of the season, could leave as soon as January, while Casemiro, tied to a deal until the summer of 2026, has also been linked with an Old Trafford exit next year.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Casemiro Eriksen Games 11 9 Starts 8 6 Goals 1 0 Assists 0 0 Minutes played 681 508

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-11-24.