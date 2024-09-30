Manchester United stars Andre Onana and Alejandro Garnacho were among the few positives in a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, with journalist Henry Winter suggesting the duo were the ‘only players to emerge with reputation intact’ after a humbling Old Trafford loss.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke saw Man United lose their third game of the 2024/25 Premier League season, increasing pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, who insisted he does not fear being sacked despite the heavy defeat.

Writing for talkSPORT, Winter singled out Onana and Garnacho’s performances in an overall disappointing afternoon for the Red Devils, suggesting the Cameroonian shot-stopper made ‘a couple of decent saves’ but was let down by a porous defence.

Garnacho’s effort almost saw United draw level on 36 minutes as his thunderous volley hit the post in the first half.

The Argentinian winger was one of three players reintroduced to the first-team squad for the Tottenham game after missing out on starting in the midweek 1-1 draw against Twente in the Europa League, alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Matthijs de Ligt.

Onana and Garnacho Stood Out

In a humbling 3-0 loss for Man United

Winter suggested Onana and Garnacho were the only positives in the 3-0 defeat to Spurs and emerged ‘with reputation intact’ after a disappointing outcome:

“The only players to emerge with reputation intact were Andre Onana, who made a couple of decent saves but was otherwise left exposed by a porous defence, and Alejandro Garnacho, who almost snapped a post with a volley and never stopped running.”

Onana has enjoyed a much more stable start to his Premier League season than 12 months ago, keeping three clean sheets in six top-flight appearances so far.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper stood out in last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, making a miraculous double save and earning the Red Devils a hard-fought point.

The Sunday loss dropped Man United to 12th in the table after six rounds of matches, with a tough trip to Aston Villa looming next, before Erik ten Hag’s men take on Porto in the Europa League in midweek.

Andre Onana Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Goals conceded 8 Clean sheets 3 Minutes played 540

Gareth Southgate and Thomas Frank are among candidates to take over at Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is sacked, GIVEMESPORT journalist Dean Jones has revealed.

The duo have reportedly been mentioned as possible options for the Old Trafford role, after a poor start to the season heaped pressure on the Dutch tactician, who has no guarantees over his future this season.

United have collected only three wins from eight games in all competitions this season, beating Fulham, Southampton, and Barnsley, and have scored just one goal at Old Trafford in the Premier League, in a 1-0 win against the Cottagers on the opening day.

Last week, GMS reported that Southgate would not commit to coming into contention for the Everton job, if it opened up, because he was still intrigued by the potential of taking over at United.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-09-24.