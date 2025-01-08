Manchester United duo Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro have been deemed as the only two 'untouchable' players at Old Trafford with the transfer window well underway - with the Daily Mail stating that every other player at the Theatre of Dreams could be a part of Ruben Amorim's likely exodus in the coming months.

Diallo has been United's best player this season, nabbing six assists and three goals in the Premier League despite their poor run of form in the league, which has seen them win just one of their last seven games - and with six of those involvements coming under Amorim, in the last nine fixtures, he's a man on fire at Old Trafford.

Report: Amad and Yoro 'The Only Untouchables' at Man Utd

The youngsters won't be sold but every other player is on tenterhooks

The report from the Daily Mail states that whilst other youngsters such as Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund were deemed 'untouchable' a year ago, that is no longer the case - with only Yoro and Diallo considered in that bracket.

Amad Diallo's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 3 =3rd Assists 6 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.10 1st

Mainoo, a homegrown talent, burst into the squad last season and made his way into the England squad for EURO 2024; but with United 'desperately' trying to generate incoming in order to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, the Manchester-born star is seen as 'pure profit' on the balance sheets, meaning he's worth four times as much on paper.

£70million price tags have been placed on Mainoo and Garnacho - however, the club are reportedly insistent that the only two players who aren't touchable are Yoro and Diallo.

The Frenchman joined in the summer for a reported £59million fee, whilst Diallo is close to signing a new contract - however, nobody else is safe, with the fact that Mainoo and Garnacho are even up for sale being deemed by the Mail as 'speaking for itself'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad Diallo has one goal in six games for Ivory Coast's national team.

Diallo's talents have already been talked about at length, but Yoro was the subject of interest from Real Madrid in the summer. However, United bid large for him in order to tempt Lille to sell, and that saw him arrive at Old Trafford. Injuries have halted him, but he's shown enough in his first few appearances at Old Trafford to show that he will be a star in the future.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-01-25.

