Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, in Ruud van Nistelrooy's final match as interim manager, and Paul Merson has revealed his belief ahead of the clash that duo Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount are both suffering from an identity crisis.

Zirkzee has scored just one goal for the Red Devils since arriving from Bologna in the summer, and is evidently deemed to be behind Rasmus Hojlund in the pecking order up front. Meanwhile, Mount has started just two league games this campaign, as he continues to struggle with fitness issues.

The pair have failed to find their feet thus far in a United shirt, certainly not justifying the significant investments the north-west club forked out to sign them, and will be hoping for a new lease of life under new boss Ruben Amorim, who commences his reign in the Old Trafford hot-seat from Monday.

Merson: Zirkzee and Mount Suffering Identity Crisis

The two players haven't performed well for United

Signed from Bologna for £36.5 million in the summer transfer window, to provide cover and competition for Hojlund, Zirkzee has struggled to hit the ground running in English football. Since scoring on his debut against Fulham on the opening day of the season, the Dutchman has failed to find the back of the net on nine separate occasions in the league, prompting Ian Wright to claim that he will 'never make it' at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Mount has started just seven league games since his £60 million arrival from Chelsea in 2023, scoring once. The England international has perennially been sidelined through injury in the last 18 months, sparking a dig from journalist Samuel Luckhurst about his timely return to action this week.

With Zirkzee describing himself as a '9.5' upon signing for United, and Mount not finding a definitive role in the north-west team as of yet, Merson has questioned whether the duo know what types of players they are. Writing for Sportskeeda, the pundit said:

"I also wanted to speak about Joshua Zirkzee. I don't know where he plays, what his identity is as a player. If you're always behind the eight ball at Manchester United, it's tough for you as a player. Mason Mount suffers from it, so did Anderson and many other players back in the day."

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Mount Zirkzee Appearances 14 34 Goals 1 11 Assists 0 4 Shots Per 90 0.87 2.74 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.7 1.69 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 1.4

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 09/11/2024