Manchester United could consider Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe to replace Erik ten Hag if INEOS decided to sack the Dutchman, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, although the United board want to make things work with who they decided was the right man to continue leading them in the summer.

Outside pressure has been growing on Ten Hag after he has overseen United's worst-ever start to a Premier League season. The Red Devils have accumulated just eight points after seven games, sitting 14th in the table, their worst return at this stage of the season in their history.

While Ten Hag is set to continue in his role, INEOS are identifying possible replacements with Howe one of the names in the picture. Appointing the Magpies' head coach would require a substantial compensation package to be paid to the Tynesiders, but the United executives are huge admirers of the former Bournemouth man.

Sources: Man United Interested in Howe

The Englishman is under pressure himself

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Howe could become a candidate to replace Ten Hag, should INEOS opt to part ways with their current manager in the Old Trafford dugout in the future.

Ten Hag knows he needs to turn performances and results around following a stuttering start to the campaign. Reports have emerged suggesting the ex-Ajax manager has until December to save his job, and sources have informed GMS that INEOS are indeed already assessing potential replacements.

Graham Potter is a name under consideration, while Howe has also been touted by United higher-ups. The latter's current position as Newcastle boss would make it a more difficult appointment than the former, although those within the Manchester club's hierarchy are enthused by Howe's CV.

There had been murmurings recently that the 46-year-old was discontent with life at St James' Park, following speculation suggesting his relationship with sporting director Paul Mitchell is delicate. While the fractiousness of this bond is said to be 'not as terrible' as rumours had suggested, United could pounce on this disgruntlement if a consensus is reached that Howe is the right man to succeed Ten Hag, should INEOS change their current stance on the Dutchman.

Newcastle have started the season in mixed fashion, amassing 12 points from seven games, with performances on the pitch slightly underwhelming. A dismissal in the north-east would potentially help his cause in regard to landing the United role, eliminating the need for the Red Devils to stump up a compensation fee.

Howe's Newcastle Statistics Matches Managed 134 Wins 67 Draws 30 Losses 37 Win Percentage 50%

Howe Could be an Exciting Appointment

He has the potential to be a long-term coach

With United crying out for stability and for someone to build a long-term project at Old Trafford, Howe may represent the perfect candidate. Having spent a total of 11 years at Bournemouth, taking the cherries from the brink of non-league to the bright lights of the top flight, the Buckinghamshire-born man has demonstrated his capacity to build a sustainable team that can improve over time.

His renowned ability to develop players, implement a distinct style of football, and ultimately win football matches makes him a potentially exciting appointment for the United faithful, and has previously earned praise from Pep Guardiola who called him "incredible".

The likes of Potter and Tuchel, who would reportedly be offered the position quickly if he wants it, remain in the race for the much-coveted role.

