Highlights Man United have 'enquired' about midfielder Edson Alvarez from West Ham.

The Hammers could demand up to £67m for the Mexico international.

United are keen on signing Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee with Milan in pole position.

Manchester United have ‘enquired’ about West Ham United holding midfielder Edson Alvarez in recent days, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are yet to present an official offer but have reportedly gathered details about Alvarez’s plans.

Plettenberg reports that United boss Erik ten Hag is a fan of the Mexico international, who has just finished his debut Premier League season with the Hammers.

Alvarez, who is currently on international duty at Copa America, suffered a potentially tournament-ending injury in a Group B clash with Jamaica.

One of Mexico’s leaders, Alvarez, who plays like Casemiro according to Club America's former manager Ricardo La Volpe, collapsed clutching his hamstring and limped off the pitch in the 30th minute – he is now set to undergo further tests.

Man United, who are targeting five new signings this summer, eye a new holding midfielder after Brazilian Casemiro showed signs of decline in the previous campaign.

The 32-year-old is now linked with a summer exit, only two years after joining the club from Real Madrid.

Man United Interested in Edson Alvarez

They have ‘gathered information’

According to Plettenberg, Alvarez is not unsellable this summer, but West Ham are reluctant to let him leave for cheap:

GMS has previously reported that United have discussed a deal for Alvarez internally. According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal for the Mexican is ‘very expensive and very difficult’.

Alvarez, who cost just £35m for the Hammers last summer, could now leave for almost double that as West Ham could demand a fee up to £68m for the 26-year-old.

The former Ajax man already has experience working with Ten Hag in the Netherlands, where they spent three seasons together.

After joining West Ham last summer, Alvarez became a key player for the London side under David Moyes and the Hammers are keen to keep him after the arrival of new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Edson Alvarez Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 31 Goals/assists 1/1 Key passes per 90 0.45 Tackles per 90 3.03 Interceptions per 90 1.59

Man United Eye Joshua Zirkzee Deal

Milan are still ahead in the race

Manchester United would have ‘no problem’ in affording Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee’s £34m release clause this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are keen to bring in another attacker alongside Rasmus Hojlund this summer and have recently made Zirkzee their priority target ahead of Ten Hag’s third season in charge.

However, Milan are still thought to be leading the race for Zirkzee, according to Fabrizio Romano. He suggests United are ‘aware’ Zirkzee’s priority is to join the Rossoneri.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-06-24.