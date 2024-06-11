Highlights Manchester United have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze.

Eze, who is also a target for Tottenham, has enjoyed a superb Premier League campaign for the Eagles.

Michael Olise is reportedly open to a move to Man United or Chelsea this summer.

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 25-year-old is also on Tottenham’s radar after an impressive campaign for the Eagles last season, which earned him a spot in the England squad for the upcoming Euros.

According to the report, Man United are ‘very much in the race’ to bolster their attacking options with Eze this summer after a poor Premier League season.

The Red Devils suffered 14 defeats and finished eighth in the table – their worst result in the modern Premier League era.

With new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in charge, United are looking to rejuvenate their ageing squad this summer, and the acquisition of Eze would be a step in that direction.

Reportedly, United are willing to build around three youngsters: Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund, and could be looking to bring in players of similar age and profile to support their trio.

Man United Eye Eze Deal

Amid Tottenham interest

Eze ‘ticks a lot of boxes’ for the new-look INEOS recruitment staff at Old Trafford, according to Football Insider.

Both Man United and Tottenham are in the race for the attacking midfielder, who could be making his European debut next season as both clubs are set to play in the Europa League.

Eze, who has been described as 'mesmerising', is coming off a fantastic year at Palace despite minor injury struggles, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Palace face a tough task this summer in attempting to keep their leading players at Selhurst Park – the likes of Eze, Michael Olise, and England’s starting centre-back, Marc Guehi, could all leave in the next few months.

The Eagles' manager, Oliver Glasner, speaking to the media last month, said he hopes all the players will play for the club next season as he aims to show Palace are ‘ambitious’ after finishing 10th in the league last season.

Eberechi Eze Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 11 4 FA Cup 2 0 0 EFL Cup 2 0 2

Michael Olise ‘Open’ to Man United Move

He is a long-term target

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is reportedly open to a move to Man United this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has been receiving interest from multiple Premier League sides lately, but his preferred destinations are likely to be United and Chelsea.

According to Jacobs, the two English powerhouses are expected to go head-to-head for the Frenchman’s signature this summer.

Olise has reportedly been a long-term target for United, who have been following his situation at Selhurst Park ever since INEOS bought a minority stake in the club.

Palace are expected to ask for around £60m for Olise this summer after his superb season in London, contributing to 16 goals in just 19 appearances.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-06-24.