Manchester United fans could have some joy in the January transfer market, according to CaughtOffside - with Nuno Mendes being lined up for a move to Old Trafford, with the club looking to add some of Ruben Amorim's preferred targets to their ranks.

United spent close to £200million in the summer under Erik ten Hag, but their recruits haven't shown a great deal of promise thus far. The Dutchman was sacked in October and Amorim was brought to the helm shortly after, but as is the case with a lot of teams, summer is where the majority of business is done. However, that could change with a move for Mendes, with United wanting to 'accelerate' their move to sign the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Report: United Want to 'Accelerate' Talks For Nuno Mendes

The Red Devils are in need of left wing-back recruits

The report from CaughtOffside states that United want to 'accelerate' talks for Mendes, amid growing interest from other clubs.

Nuno Mendes' Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 9 16th Assists 4 1st Clearances Per Game 1.2 =4th Tackles Per Game 1.4 =8th Interceptions Per Game 0.6 =7th Match rating 6.93 10th

Sources close to CaughtOffside believe that talks are ongoing over a potential deal for the Portuguese star to move to Old Trafford, but Real Madrid and Manchester City are also monitoring the PSG star. The Red Devils look to be the most 'advanced' side so far, but they haven't made much of a breakthrough in negotiations, and PSG could hold out for €65million (£54.5million) to sell their left-back star, despite only having 18 months left on his contract.

Amorim, who managed Mendes for two years at Sporting, sees him as the 'ideal' signing at left wing-back and the defender wants to play for his former boss, though the saga doesn't entirely seem straightforward for him to garner a reunion.

Mendes, according to the report, could also be open to signing a new deal with Luis Enrique's PSG side, and so it's hard to predict the outcome at the moment - though United will no doubt keep pushing to try and land the 'world-class' 22-year-old defender. Amorim is in need of signings to help turn things around at Old Trafford, and a top talent such as Mendes arriving at the club would help him grow closer to achieving his goals by implementing his style of play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nuno Mendes has 13 assists in 100 games for Paris Saint-Germain.

Mendes, despite being just 22 years old, already has 100 appearances for the Ligue 1 leaders, and with a further 47 for Sporting alongside 33 caps for Portugal, he's a well decorated player at such a young age - with four league titles, two domestic cups and three domestic Super Cups to boot.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-01-25.

