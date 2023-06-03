Manchester United have been “very clear” with Eric Bailly and Alex Telles that they will both be available for transfer at Old Trafford this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils duo look unlikely to feature in Erik ten Hag’s plans next term.

Man Utd transfer news – Eric Bailly and Alex Telles

Bailly and Telles have been out of mind at Manchester United this season, having been sent out on loan to Marseille and Sevilla, respectively.

The former’s spell in France has been labelled “a mess” by Ivory Coast boss Patrice Beaumelle, having been in and out of the side through injuries and suspension.

“It's a mess. He remains and will remain one of the best defenders I have known. He had discomfort behind his hamstrings which prevented him from continuing,” Beaumelle told Africa Foot United (via Manchester Evening News).

Meanwhile, Telles is also due to return to Old Trafford at the end of his spell with Sevilla, hinting that his future is similarly uncertain.

Journalist Dean Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Bailly, Telles and Brandon Williams must be offloaded this summer, given they are just “passengers” at the club.

And Romano has explained that Bailly and Telles, who earn a combined £200,000 per-week, will be “available on the market” when the transfer window opens.

What has Romano said about Bailly and Telles’ futures at Man Utd?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “They've been very clear. They know that Marseille will not trigger the clause to sign Eric Bailly. So, he will return to the club. The same goes for Alex Telles and Sevilla. Both players will return but will be available on the market.”

Who else could Man Utd look to offload this summer?

With ten Hag likely to demand reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window, the Dutchman may have identified several squad members to move on to clear space for incomings.

Centre-backs Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have decisions to make over their futures at Old Trafford, having been unable to establish themselves as regular starters ahead of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez this term.

Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial are other notable figures in the senior squad who could call time on their spells in Manchester this summer, with first-team football a rare commodity for the duo.

Therefore, ten Hag has several players on the books that could provide a significant cash flow ahead of potentially a busy market at Old Trafford.