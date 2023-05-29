Manchester United star Antony should improve in his second season at Old Trafford, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Ajax man earns £150k-per-week at United, but Sheth believes that an improvement on his first season in England should be expected.

Manchester United news – Antony

Antony signed for the English giants to reunite with his former Ajax boss for £81.3 million, according to BBC Sport, and has divided opinion since his arrival in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag dipped his fingers in his old Ajax squad to pick up not only Antony but Lisandro Martinez, too.

Martinez has been a revolution in the United defence, but that is not the case for Antony, who has sometimes struggled to impress the Old Trafford faithful when he’s played.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg recently reported that United are among the potential suitors for Moussa Diaby who could be seen as competition for the Brazilian.

Fans of the Manchester-based outfit thought they were on to a winner when the 22-year-old delivered a goal on his debut against Arsenal, one which The Guardian described as ‘cinematic’.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has even told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo is better than United’s big-money signing.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Antony at Manchester United?

Sheth has suggested that Antony will hit the ground running in his second year at United despite his tumultuous first campaign.

He also mentioned that United’s summer window seemed to be down and out before they picked up the Brazilian duo, Antony included.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “If you look back to the summer, you know that there was every chance that someone like Casemiro wasn’t even going to come in. It was almost like United’s hands were being forced towards the end of that window because they hadn’t managed to get the primary targets Erik ten Hag wanted, started the season with that home defeat to Brighton and then that crushing defeat at Brentford and then everyone at Old Trafford thought ‘this is not right, we need to sort this out.’ And then it was almost towards the end of that window that last week, £150 million pounds spent on Antony and Casemiro.

“Antony, you’d expect to see him improve in the second season. It’s a new league, a new country, a new language for him. Yes, the same can be said for Casemiro, but I mean he really has hit the ground running and I don’t think anyone’s questioning that signing now.”

Antony’s time at Manchester United

Antony has undeniable talent, but it’s his irregular application of said talent that United fans are worried about.

In 24 domestic games this season, the Brazilian has scored four goals and provided two further assists in his inaugural campaign in England, according to Transfermarkt.

However, for a price tag as mouth-watering as he cost, you’d expect world-beating numbers despite it being his first season in a new league.

If United wish to return to being title contenders, the club’s winger will need to up the ante and contribute more in front of goal. This season alone, he has taken 3.6 shots per 90 but needs to learn to be more ruthless.

It’s not like we haven’t seen a blistering goal-scoring run from the Brazilian winger before, as in the 2020/21 season with the Eredivisie giants, he had a return of 17 goals and assists in 32 league games.

Glitz and glamour aside, Antony needs to replicate the form of his compatriot Casemiro like Sheth mentioned in order to fulfil his ever-growing potential.