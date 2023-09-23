Highlights Casemiro's performances this season have been disappointing, with a significant drop-off in interceptions and being easily bypassed by opponents.

Jamie Carragher has criticised Casemiro's decision-making and highlighted the midfielder's poor start to the season.

Manchester United may face difficulties dealing with Casemiro due to his high wages and limited options for selling the player, considering his age and current market value.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already got problems to deal with in Jadon Sancho and Antony, but he might now have another issue to contend with. A difficult start to the Premier League has already raised major concerns over how the side has been performing, and the Dutch boss wasn't helped by a humbling defeat to Brighton last weekend, which once again raised a big conundrum over one of his key men.

Having signed from Real Madrid for a whopping £70m in 2022, Casemiro brought the kind of winning knowledge and experience this United side needed under Ten Hag, and while the price may have been eye-watering, he certainly delivered in his first full campaign with the club. A Carabao Cup victory and a top-four place made for a relatively successful season for a player used to winning the biggest trophies year-in and year-out, and it was surely hoped that his second season in English football would see him stamp his authority as the best holding midfielder in the league.

Instead, his start the current campaign has been nothing short of disappointing at best, and worrying at worst. Speaking after United's defeat to Tottenham earlier this season, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher ripped into the midfielder's performance and questioned Ten Hag's tactics in the process.

This guy in midfield, as we saw last Monday night and as we saw constantly on Saturday night, is being left exposed in the middle of the pitch on his own and he cannot cope. We can talk about the set-up and the system but this one is all about Casemiro. He makes a decision to go when he should hold his position. He goes flying in and is bypassed so easily. We talk about him being left exposed but that is not acceptable at any level - and certainly a player of his quality and experience. It just does not look great when you have a player diving in. He is falling over. He has made a really poor start. I would be really worried about him going forward and the make-up of this Manchester United midfield.

Carragher's assessment of just how badly Casemiro has started this season is really reflected when you compare the midfielder's stats from this year, to his debut campaign in English football when he arguably imposed himself as United's most important player. The drop-off between then and where he is now, is alarming to say the least.

Stat (per game) 2022/2023 2023/2024 Touches 65.3 76.2 Key passes 1.0 0.6 Total passes 39.6 49.4 Interceptions 1.2 0.6 Tackles 3.2 2.6 Total duels won 6.4 5.2 Possession lost 13.0 13.2 Dribbled past 1.6 2.6

One look at that table above tells you everything you need to know about the drop-off Casemiro has suffered this season, and perhaps the most startling numbers are the interceptions and dribbled past per game numbers. The midfielder is now making exactly half the amount of interceptions as he did last year, while he is being easily bypassed in the middle of the park too - in fact, in the five Premier League games thus far, he has been dribbled past 13 times, the most of any player in the Premier League.

Aside from Carragher, former Arsenal man Martin Keown weighed into the conversation and suggested it was Ten Hag who was letting Casemiro down, rather than the other way around. The Gunners legend raised doubts over the United boss' tactics after a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates, insisting that the midfielder was being "left on his own to deal with the flood of opposition players". If the Red Devils manager insists on playing the veteran star in the engine room by himself, he seems to be setting himself up for failure, and a major decision needs to be taken to help one of his most trusted players out.

Earning a reported £300k-a-week according to Spotrac, the Brazilian is one of the highest earners on the books at Old Trafford, and that makes him a difficult problem to deal with in the next year or so. Given the size of the contract, there are very few clubs around the world who would be able to take Casemiro off their hands, leaving United with the prospect of either being stuck with him if he regresses even further, or having to cut up his contract and taking a big hit.

Player Wages (per week) Jadon Sancho £350,000 Raphael Varane £340,000 Casemiro £300,000 Marcus Rashford £300,000 Anthony Martial £250,000 Bruno Fernandes £240,000 Antony £200,000 Mason Mount £200,000 Harry Maguire £189,000 Christian Eriksen £150,000

United did manage to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina in the final few moments of the summer transfer window, and if he does impress over the course of this season, he might provide an answer for the club long-term. But what that would mean for Casemiro and his hefty wages begs a massive question. Saudi Arabia has already shown a willingness to offer players crazy amounts of money in order to tempt them away from the Premier League, and that might be a route United could look to push the Brazilian towards, but whether he would want that move personally is up for debate.

The other factor of course is how much money United would be able to recoup for him given his age - the former Real Madrid star is now 31 and is past the peak years of his career. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is now just £35m, exactly half of what the Red Devils paid for him just last summer, and you certainly wouldn't expect the club to get anywhere near that latter amount.

In the end, the big question right now is whether Casemiro's early season struggles are just a temporary malaise or a permanent pointer towards decline. If United continue to play like they have done so far, then the Brazilian is just going to add to the headaches Ten Hag has already got at Old Trafford, and that's the last thing he needs from what is supposed to be one of his consistent performers.