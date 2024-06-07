Highlights Manchester United are set to make a decision on the future of manager Erik ten Hag

The Dutch manager is currently waiting to discover his fate as the club undergoes a thorough review process.

Gareth Southgate is among the names under consideration should they decide to part ways with Ten Hag.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims Manchester United will want to make a decision on Erik ten Hag’s future as soon as possible due to the looming summer transfer window.

The Manchester club have been pondering the future of their Dutch manager ever since the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, despite their FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City last month. Reports first emerged prior to the Wembley showdown, suggesting Ten Hag was set to get the sack regardless of the outcome of the final.

However, it has since been reported the club are undergoing a thorough review process before making any final decisions on Ten Hag’s future. The 54-year-old has been in charge of the Red Devils for two seasons, winning a piece of silverware in both, but his side's inconsistent form has left him fighting to save the project he began in 2022.

United aim to make Ten Hag decision ‘quickly’

The upcoming summer transfer window means the pressure is on

According to Sky Sports reporter Sheth, it’s difficult to predict exactly when United will come to a decision on their manager, with plenty of factors at play. However, the looming summer transfer window means the club will want to know exactly where they stand sooner rather than later.

Not only is it expected to be a hugely important summer in terms of incomings, as new club co-owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS aim to make their mark, but there are plenty of decisions to be made on the futures of the current playing squad – decisions that can likely only be made when they know who will be leading the project moving forwards.

Sheth told GiveMeSport:

“Do we expect it this week? You just never know when the review will finish and if and when Manchester United think they have the right person in place, be it Erik ten Hag or another manager. “It could be this week, or it could be next week. But, I think they want to get this done as quickly as possible because they’ve got to start recruiting in the transfer window. And to add to that, there’s a number of players who have uncertain futures at United.”

Related Man United ‘Consider’ Two Jarrad Branthwaite Alternatives The Red Devils are keeping tabs on two Premier League centre-backs this summer.

Southgate is United’s ‘Priority’ Target

Euro 2024 only complicates matters for the club

According to reports, England manager Gareth Southgate is United’s ‘priority target’ should they choose to part ways with Ten Hag. However, the upcoming Euros complicates things as the Three Lions boss will only consider and discuss his future after the tournament.

Southgate has been in charge of England since November 2016 and has guided his team to a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final, as well as the final of Euro 2020. His current deal expires later this year in December, but whether he carries on beyond that will depend on England’s progress at the Euros this summer.

Gareth Southgate's record as England manager Games 94 Won 58 Lost 15 Drawn 21 Win % 61.70%

The Independent article also suggests Brentford's Thomas Frank, as well as free agents Roberto De Zerbi, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel, have all been under consideration by United. However, they are all yet to convince the club’s hierarchy that they are the outstanding candidate.

Stats courtesy of Soccerbase.