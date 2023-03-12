Benfica are poised for another battle with the Premier League - this time a four-pronged assault on €220million (£194m) gems Gonçalo Ramos and Antonio Silva.

The two Jorge Mendes clients (as per Transfermarkt) are being hunted by top-flight clubs in England but once more Benfica are ready to hold out for full asking price on both players. Forward Ramos has a €120m release clause while defender Silva has a trigger fee set at €100m.

Which Premier League clubs are interested in Goncalo Ramos and Antonio Silva?

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Newcastle United have been keeping close tabs on their progress this season before deciding whether to act on interest at the end of the campaign.

Benfica marched through to the Champions League quarter-finals this week with a win over Club Brugge and the message coming out of Lisbon is that they have no financial need to cash in on either player - so it’s meet their release clause or walk away.

It’s the same intent they set out with when Chelsea came in for Enzo Fernandez in January.

Could Man Utd move for Goncalo Ramos this summer?

Striker Ramos is the most high profile of the two Benfica players, largely due to his World Cup impact in Qatar. The Portugal international replaced Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland and scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 win.

It led to immediate links to Man United, who at the time were looking for their own Ronaldo replacement. Sources suggest United scouts still need some convincing over his valuation though. His ability and potential are not in doubt yet, at 21, there is a slight concern over paying such a large amount of money for someone that does not quite have the consistency you would look for in that bracket.

Ramos has 23 goals from 34 appearances yet only scored in two of eight Champions League matches and did not hit the net in nine of his 19 starts in Liga Nos this term. He’s still in mind because when he is hot, he's very hot. He also still has plenty of growth to go - but his current fee is being baulked at.

What would Liverpool's transfer priority be?

Silva, 19, is a great talent and is also eyed by top clubs on the continent. Liverpool’s interest is believed to be more focused on him than Ramos, whereas the other clubs are looking at both with intrigue.

Silva has played almost every minute of the Champions League campaign, putting his wits against PSG and Juventus along the way. Benfica hope to hold on to both players but will sell at the right price.