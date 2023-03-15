The value of Mohammed Kudus is rising at such pace that Manchester United face a fresh dilemma over their pursuit of him this summer.

Kudus scored and was man-of-the-match for Ajax against Heerenveen at the weekend and United have been keeping close tabs on the Ghana international as he flourishes, with a view to him as a prospective signing for next season.

Sources around Old Trafford say the Eredivisie is seen as a key market for United as they have good understanding of players within the division that could thrive in the Premier League. One sticking point though is that those players are supposed to hold better value than stars elsewhere across Europe and that is increasingly not looking to be the case.

How much would Mohammed Kudus cost Man Utd now?

Erik Ten Hag knows Kudus from his time at Ajax and recommends him, yet when he first landed on United's radar he was expected to cost in the region of £30million.

His great form this season has been backed up by 18 goals and five assists from 35 appearances - with six goals from his last eight games in the league.

Kudus, 22, is contracted to Ajax until 2025 and there is now an expectation that his price-tag is heading north of £50million.

United will be cautious over the rising numbers, particularly after their deal for Antony, who joined Man United from Ajax for £82million last summer.

Antony’s stats last season for the Dutch club were not quite as impressive as those of Kudus as he scored 12 and registered 10 assists across the campaign, and some figures privately consider they paid too much for the Brazilian wide man.

What would Ten Hag's plans for Kudus be at Man Utd?

Kudus has a versatility that fits with the vision Ten Hag likes to adopt. The player has been used as an advanced No.8 style midfielder, a right winger and centrally as a forward too. People that watch him closely cite that the key to getting the best from him is to ensure he can attack without too much concern about defensive responsibility.

Though Ten Hag was boss when Kudus was at Ajax, he was not a key part of the team. As the player’s stock now rises, United must in turn decide what their limit would be to spend on him.

A new forward is certain to arrive at United and Kudus offers a more free flowing style rather than the typical No.9 style that Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen would bring.

United are waiting to determine the availability of both players and that will in turn aid their decision on whether to go for Kudus.

Real Madrid are also keeping a close eye on the Ghanaian, although there will be concerns over game-time if he were to make such a move to the reigning champions of Europe. It is understood Bayern Munich are also closely tracking his displays, among others.