Manchester United hammered Everton in a 4-1 victory in the Premier League on the weekend, a kind of result which Erik ten Hag never managed once in his 85 Premier League game tenure as the Red Devils boss. The last time the side won by four goals or more in the league dates all the way back to August 2021, when they thrashed Leeds United 5-1 during Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's reign.

Such a result is a positive sign for United supporters, feeding in to the air of optimism surrounding the recent appointment of Ruben Amorim at the helm. It was initially a slow start for the former Sporting boss, who succumbed to a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in his debut fixture. However, he has now made it two wins in the last two across all competitions - some well-needed positive form heading in to the pivotal clash against historic rivals, Arsenal, on Wednesday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United conceded four or more goals on seven occasions in the Premier League.

United Secure Emphatic Victory Under Amorim

The Portuguese tactician has had a strong impact so far

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Amorim has wasted no time implementing his aggressive, high-energy playing style which grew prominent during his time at Sporting. Despite a number of players displaying weak athleticism and intensity, the Portuguese custodian has identified his best performers and assembled a team capable of playing to his ideologies, and it has yielded promising results thus far.

Of course, there is plenty of progress to be made on Amorim's prospective rebuild. Though United netted four times against the Toffees, they only amassed a total expected goals (xG) statistic of 0.73, indicating that much of their success in the tie amounted to clinical, opportunistic finishing from the forwards. Regardless, the Red Devils still dominated possession, registering 60% of the total share, and the red shirts created a combined eight chances, including three big chances.

A trip down south to the Emirates stadium awaits midweek, and Amorim's men remain underdogs in the tie. The Gunners have enjoyed a positive up-turn in form lately, but a period of complacency in their last outing against West Ham saw the side concede two in quick succession. Manchester United must be prepared to pounce on these opportunities if they are to return home with points.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob.com - Correct as of 01/12/2024