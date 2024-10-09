Erik ten Hag has seemingly survived Manchester United's axe following a six-hour board meeting and is expected to remain in charge when the Premier League season resumes, The Times journalist Paul Hirst has reported.

The Red Devils made no official statement on Tuesday evening after the meeting, which was held at INEOS’ offices in central London. According to Hirst, Ten Hag has also not been informed that his job is under immediate threat.

The Dutchman now appears to be given another set of games to try to turn things around after a dreadful start to the Premier League season. A run of three goalless performances has left United with eight points going into the October international break, marking the club’s worst start to a domestic season in 35 years.

United’s tally of five goals from their first seven matches is the second-worst in the league, only ahead of 19th-placed Southampton, who have netted four, while the club are winless in the Europa League currently too after draws against FC Twente and FC Porto.

Ten Hag’s side will face Brentford when the season resumes on October 19, before travelling to Turkey to face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in an exciting Europa League encounter.

Ten Hag’s Performance Discussed

In six-hour board meeting

Hirst noted that the Monday meeting had been scheduled for some time, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe likes to meet with his Old Trafford team monthly. However, this time, the performance of Ten Hag and United’s first team was on the agenda.

Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada, Dan Ashworth, and Jason Wilcox were all present for the 0-0 draw against Aston Villa a day prior, when United recorded their second consecutive draw, having previously been held to a 3-3 stalemate by Porto.

Following another disappointing week for United, rumours began circulating about potential replacements for Ten Hag, with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Brentford’s Thomas Frank among those mentioned.

The pair were briefly linked with the Manchester United job during the summer, but the club’s newly-formed sporting department, along with Ratcliffe, decided to place their trust in Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager survived the axe after guiding United to FA Cup glory with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City, despite the club recording their worst-ever Premier League finish, coming eighth in 2023/24.

Erik ten Hag's Man United Record (2022-2024) Games 125 Goals 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Goals scored / conceded 230 / 176 Points per game 1.86

Carrick ‘Open’ to Man Utd Return

‘In some sort of capacity’

Former Manchester United captain Michael Carrick is open to returning to Old Trafford ‘in some sort of capacity’, including as a caretaker manager if Erik ten Hag is sacked, according to journalist Sam Cohen.

The 43-year-old has already held a similar role at United, having replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager three seasons ago.

During his three-match tenure, Carrick recorded two wins and one draw. He has been managing Middlesbrough since October 2022 and signed a new three-year contract with the club this summer.

Carrick is the longest-serving of six Boro managers since Aitor Karanka’s sacking in 2017 and boasts an impressive 1.66 points-per-match record after 98 games.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-10-24.