The Manchester United board meeting has come to an end and there is no indication that Erik Ten Hag will be replaced as manager currently, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Red Devils chiefs met in London to discuss the club, including the future of the current manager after a horror start to the season where he has won just three of 11 games in all competitions so far, including none of his last five games.

The meeting began on Tuesday morning and lasted around seven hours according to Solhekol, but as things stand there is no indication that the manager has been relieved of his duties.

Ten Hag Still in a Job

Owners not believed to have made a decision yet

Manchester United fans have largely turned on the former Ajax man because of the poor performances, which have seen draws against FC Twente, Crystal Palace, Porto and Aston Villa as well as a defeat to Tottenham in the last five fixtures.

The team have also scored only five Premier League goals so far this season and sit in 14th place, with many believing that the international break is the perfect time to part ways with the manager and bring in someone new.

However, while reporting live from outside the location of the meeting in central London, Solhekol revealed that it currently looks as though Ten Hag will remain as the manager of the team.

"Yes he is the Manchester United manager, and we haven't had any indication that a decision has been taken to change managers at Man United. However, having said that, this was a very long meeting. It started at around 10 o'clock and just finished a few minutes ago. "We managed to get some pictures of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and also Sir Dave Brailsford leaving through the back exit of INEOS' headquarters. I think they took the decision to leave through the back door because there were a lot of TV crews and paparazzi. The decision was taken that there were too many people blocking the front entrance, so they left via the back door."

Erik ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 5 =18th Goals conceded 8 =5th Shots taken per game 12.7 =11th Shots against per game 12.1 6th xG 10.96 12th

Tuchel, Carrick and Inzaghi all linked

While the FA Cup and EFL Cup winning boss currently remains in his role, there are plenty of candidates said to be in the running to replace him should INEOS make the decision to part ways.

Former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly the leading candidate to step in, although talks were held in the summer and an agreement couldn't be found before the club opted to stick with Ten Hag.

Alternatively, club legend Michael Carrick has also been mooted as a potential target and is said to be open to the role, while Ruud Van Nistelrooy could step up from his assistant role to become the interim boss and try to stake his own claim for the full-time gig.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 8/10/2024.