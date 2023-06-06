Manchester United, under Erik ten Hag’s close watch, have produced a memorable season as the 13-time Premier League champions were back fighting on all fronts.

A respectable third place in the table was secured as United now look towards their Champions League return next season.

They also got their first taste of silverware since 2017 after they beat Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final in February.

However, they did relinquish their chance at halting Manchester City’s treble hopes in the FA Cup final, while simultaneously falling at the last hurdle in their own attempt to pick up two honours this term.

Their cross-town rival’s captain Ilkay Gundogan bagged a double to secure their second trophy of the season.

However, United’s resurgence to being a force to be reckoned with cannot be understated, and they have the likes of Marcus Rashford and newbies Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro to thank.

Though, there are a few players in the squad that may feel they that have done themselves an injustice over the past 12 months.

GOAL have provided ratings out of 10 for every member of United's squad that played a game under Ten Hag - in a season that fans will look fondly back on.

All 28 players in Erik ten Hag’s first season at Man Utd ranked

28. Jack Butland – N/A (did not play)

27. Donny van de Beek – 2/10

26. Anthony Elanga – 3/10

25. Martin Dubravka – 3/10

24. Cristiano Ronaldo – 3/10

Butland failed to feature in United’s 2022/23 campaign and does not meet the requirements. However, Van de Beek did accumulate seven appearances before his season-ending injury at Bournemouth, proving it was another season to forget for the Dutchman.

For all the Elanga hype, it’s fair to say he wasn’t able to emulate the necessary success and will be likely to be let go in some capacity this summer. Similar to Butland, Dubravka’s game time was limited, as he made just two appearances before returning to Newcastle through a premature recall.

Where to start with Ronaldo? His homecoming was adored by many, but his output at the beginning of the season was largely ineffective, and he concluded his second stint in Manchester on a sour note.

23. Wout Weghorst – 4/10

22. Harry Maguire – 4/10

21. Facundo Pellistri – 4/10

20. David de Gea – 4/10

19. Kobbie Mainoo – 4/10

Ronaldo’s on-loan replacement in Weghorst was a hard worker, but United fans will admit that it was a panic loan at best, which has been evidenced by his two goals in 31 appearances.

Maguire has continued to fall down the pecking order following the arrival of Martinez and now, the club captain is expected to move away in the coming months.

Pellistri impressed in his limited opportunities but was unable to pick up a sustained run of games, while the same can be said about Stockport-born Mainoo. However, a big pre-season awaits the two youngsters.

De Gea may have won the Golden Glove but was too often the claimer of bad press through his unforgettable mistakes. His skill set shortcomings for the modern game have been highlighted, meaning the shot-stopper will surely no longer be United’s first choice.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Harry Maguire of Manchester United in discussions with David De Gea during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on April 02, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

18. Jadon Sancho – 5/10

17. Diogo Dalot – 5/10

16. Scott McTominay – 5/10

15. Marcel Sabitzer – 5/10

14. Tyrell Malacia – 5/10

Sancho has shown glimpses of his Borussia Dortmund form but has often underwhelmed, failing to fulfil his £84m price tag. At right-back, Dalot tussled with Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the first-choice slot, but the Portuguese ace failed to emulate his pre-World Cup form in the second half of the season.

The midfield duo of Sabitzer and McTominay have rarely featured in a star-studded engine room, making just 21 top-flight starts between them.

Shaw’s fine form has meant Malacia has played second string to the Englishman, but he has made a strong start to life under his compatriot’s tutelage.

13. Antony – 6/10

12. Anthony Martial – 6/10

11. Fred – 6/10

10. Victor Lindelof – 7/10

9. Christian Eriksen – 7/10

8. Luke Shaw – 7/10

Antony made a rampant start at his new club and has popped up with some vital moments in his debut season but still has plenty of groundwork to put in before next season, while his fellow forward Anthony Martial has endured a damning list of injuries, limiting his opportunity to impress the Dutchman.

Since his arrival, Fred made his lowest number of Premier League starts but performed to a decent level when he did feature. The same can be said about Lindelof who, in Martinez’s absence, was a solid presence at the back.

Eriksen’s age has failed him at times, but there’s no doubt he is as influential as they come in United’s roster. Shaw has often had to deputise at centre-back, but has been seriously impressive in both positions he has played in this Ten Hag’s first campaign in charge and has become an indispensable asset.

7. Alejandro Garnacho – 8/10

6. Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 8/10

5. Raphael Varane – 8/10

United’s prodigy Garnacho has become their resident game-changer off the back of his appearances from the bench but has quickly become a fan favourite. Next season will be imperative for the teen sensation.

Wan-Bissaka replaced Dalot as United’s right-back choice after hardly playing before the World Cup. Known for his tackling ability, the English defender has also improved his offensive play, which has now made him Ten Hag’s preferred option.

Varane has formed a formidable partnership with Martinez in his second season in England and has been one of his side’s consistent performers.

4. Bruno Fernandes – 9/10

3. Lisandro Martinez – 9/10

2. Casemiro – 9/10

1. Marcus Rashford – 10/10

Fernandes’ versatility was on full show this season, with the Portuguese magician featuring a number of different roles, while maintaining his genuine leadership qualities. Let’s not forget that he missed just three of United’s 62 matches, too.

Summer signings Martinez and Casemiro have proven to be inspired purchases, spurring United on to have their most successful season for a while, with the former even proving the doubters wrong about his supposed height issues. His intangible pedigree has raised the standards in the Old Trafford camp and the results show.

United’s prime goalscorer this season has been Rashford, and it's fair to say that without him, they’d have been lost at times. The 25-year-old racked up 30 goals across all competitions for the first time and has bounced back expertly from a disappointing 2021/22 season.