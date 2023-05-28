Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gave a passionate speech to fans inside Old Trafford after the team’s final Premier League fixture of the season.

United ended the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Fulham.

Kenny Tete gave the visitors the lead before David de Gea saved a penalty from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Jadon Sancho then equalised before Bruno Fernandes scored the winning goal in the second half.

What did Erik ten Hag say after the match?

Ten Hag addressed the crowd after the match, and further pumped up supporters by expressing his belief that United will beat Manchester City in next weekend’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

The Dutch coach, who has guided the Red Devils to a third-placed finish during his debut season in England, said: “There’s still one game to go. And I’m sure that these players will give everything to beat Manchester City next week!”

Ten Hag added: “I’m sure we will have a really good chance to bring the cup back to Old Trafford.”

Will Man Utd beat Man City in the FA Cup final?

Although City head into next Saturday’s FA Cup final as the firm favourites, Pep Guardiola’s team unexpectedly ended their Premier League campaign with a surprise 1-0 defeat away at Brentford.

United will be desperate to beat Guardiola’s revered side not only to win the FA Cup, which would be their second domestic trophy of the season, but also to end City’s dream of winning the treble.

Man City take on Inter Milan one week after the FA Cup final in the Champions League final, aiming to become European champions for the first time.