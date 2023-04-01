Manchester United are 'keeping tabs' on Brighton & Hove Albion starlet Evan Ferguson at Old Trafford, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene this campaign on the South Coast and has earned rave reviews due to his performances for both club and country.

Manchester United latest news - Evan Ferguson

According to The Sun, Brighton look to be preparing to offer Ferguson a new deal to ward off interest from Manchester United and other sides in his services.

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be keen on the Irishman alongside the Red Devils, while Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with a swoop for Ferguson in the past.

Despite only penning his first professional contract last year, Ferguson is now set for talks over an improved contract due to scoring seven times and recording three assists in 16 outings in 2022/23.

iNews reported earlier this month that some elite scouts believe that the Republic of Ireland international could be worth up to £100m in the future, which is high praise indeed for such a young talent.

Last week, Ferguson netted his first goal for his native country, scoring the opener in a 3-2 win over Latvia for the Boys in Green at the Aviva Stadium, as per Sky Sports.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Evan Ferguson?

Journalist O'Rourke thinks that Manchester United may opt for a 'more marquee' striking addition this summer; however, believes the Red Devils will be keeping a close eye on Ferguson alongside a host of clubs.

O'Rourke told GMS: "Whether he's ready to go straight into that Manchester United team, that's open to debate. I think they will be looking for a more marquee number nine signing in the summer, this transfer window, but yeah, I'm sure, like all the top clubs across Europe, it seems they are keeping tabs on Ferguson's potential and progress at Brighton."

Should Evan Ferguson move this summer in light of high-profile interest?

Given his age, it is hard to say whether Ferguson should look to move on to one of the top Premier League sides this summer to continue his development.

For now, at least, reports suggest that he could be set to sign a new deal at Brighton, which may be the best fit for the Irishman for now, seeing as he is likely to continue to gain regular minutes under a fantastic coach in Roberto De Zerbi.

Erik Ten Hag will obviously admire Ferguson alongside many other elite managers; however, would he be able to guarantee the 18-year-old significant game-time at Old Trafford? Only time will tell on that front if any approach comes to light.

Nevertheless, Ferguson is a supreme talent and will no doubt go on to have a long and distinguished career if he can continue to show his current form at the Amex Stadium in the coming years.