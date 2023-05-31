Manchester United are confident of tying Marcus Rahsford down to a new long-term contract at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rashford has been linked with a move away from United, but Jones expects him to play a crucial part during the Erik ten Hag era.

Manchester United transfer news - Marcus Rashford

According to The Telegraph, United are making solid progress to securing the long-term future of Rashford, with a contract extension nearing completion.

It's claimed the Stretford-based outfit are intent on keeping Rashford at the club, despite interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain in recent months.

Rashford has already entered the final 18 months of his existing deal, with the forward's contract set to expire at the end of next season.

The Manchester-born star would be able to negotiate a free transfer with clubs abroad in January, should fresh terms still not have been agreed by then.

It makes getting a new contract over the line of paramount importance to the Old Trafford hierarchy, who see Rashford as the poster boy of the ten Hag project.

What's more, with Champions League football for next season already in the bag, it's also claimed United might tempt Rahsford to stay by offering the promise of big-money signings to elevate their chances of fighting for silverware.

The report suggests England teammate Harry Kane is one, with United keen to sign the Tottenham Hotspur star when the window opens.

What has Dean Jones said about Rashford's contract?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "They need to build around Rashford, they need to make sure that he is somebody the crowd can attach to, you've got to have that when building a project like this.

"Rashford doesn't want to leave, he's never wanted to leave, but it's just a case of making sure that he gets the right deal for where he is in his career right now. So I think the excitement will be pretty big.”

How has Rashford performed this season?

One of the standout performers for United during ten Hag's maiden campaign, Rashford will finish the season as the Red Devils' top scorer across all competitions.

Notching up a remarkable 41 G/A contributions from 55 appearances so far, the England international's efforts have been invaluable to United this season.

Unsurprisingly, given his exploits in front of goal, Rashford is also among the highest-performers for United, with only Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes ahead of the 25-year-old in the WhoScored rankings.

A crucial cog in the United machine, Red Devils fans will be hoping Rashford remains at the club for many years to come, while continuing to help the club back on an upwards trajectory.